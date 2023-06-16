This Week in Consumer News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Taco Bell x Crocs collab and a fresh look for the iconic Slurpee.
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Taco Bell® and Crocs Partner for Limited Edition Collab
The iconic brands have reimagined Crocs' comfy Mellow Slides and added some heat so fans can be reminded to Live Más with every step.
- Petco Partners with Snoop Dogg to Sniff Out 'Better Quality Pet Care for Less Human Money'
The campaign's hero 30-second spot, "DOGG WALK," features the rapper as the human version of a Doberman Pinscher, aptly reminiscent of the breed Snoop famously transformed into in the video for his top hit "Who Am I? (What's My Name?)" on his 1993 debut album, "Doggystyle."
- 7-Eleven, Inc.'s Iconic Slurpee® Drink Gets a Fresh New Look as Part of "Anything Flows™" Campaign
The beloved beverage's latest look is full of eccentric colors and eclectic vibes inspired by insights from the brand's very own proprietary customer research panel, "The Brainfreeze Collective™", made up of over 250,000 members who discuss ideas, opinions, and experiences about 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.
- Green Giant® Survey Names Corn as America's Favorite Vegetable
This marks the first time corn has achieved the honor of being the country's favorite veggie, with broccoli previously taking top honors all five years since the annual consumer survey's inception in 2018.
- Behr Paint Company Introduces the BEHR® BioNature Collection
Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color & Creative Services at Behr, said, "The BioNature Collection offers designers and paint professionals intentional colors that embrace the relationship between indoor and outdoor environments and elevate the human experience for optimal wellbeing and productivity."
- Charlotte Tilbury Launches Her First-Ever App! It's Charlotte in Your Pocket!
Get your perfect shade matches and your immediate personalized skin revival routine in under 60 seconds! Powered by AI, Charlotte's advanced pro-beauty tech tools will give you the best skincare, complexion, and color products tailored to your skin tone and skin needs.
- Airheads 'Shaking' Trend on TikTok Inspired Airheads to Open an 'Airheads Shake Factory' Run by Bodybuilders Who Will Be Doing the Shaking
The bodybuilders will be working the assembly line at the shake factory from 2 to 7 p.m. PT on June 21, shaking Airheads bars of any flavor so fans can finally decide which tastes better, shaken vs. unshaken.
- KFC® Teams Up with Deion Sanders and His Family to Champion the Joy of Family Dinner Time
"KFC has been a lunch and dinnertime go-to for the Sanders family since I was a kid, and my kids loved this tradition as well," said Sanders.
- H&M USA Breaks GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for World's Largest Drag Brunch
H&M set the new record for the World's Largest Drag Brunch earlier today (June 10), with a 412-person drag brunch in Brooklyn, New York, that benefited one of the retailer's longtime collaborators and co-hosts of the event, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute.
- Jameson Irish Whiskey and Dickies Unite for New Limited-edition Collection Titled 'Crafted Together'
The two brands beloved globally for their craftsmanship legacy release a range of apparel and accessories for purchase and celebrate with retail pop-ups in New York City and London.
- Lipton Encourages Parents to Summer Like a Kid Again with Release of "Steal My Sunshine" T-Pain Cover and Refreshing Ice(d) Tea Pops
"Summer is primetime for iced tea, and as America's favorite tea brand, Lipton Iced Tea is ushering in the new season by spreading sunshine to parents who crave – and deserve – their own version of a summer break, no matter how big or small," said Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership.
- School's Out for Summer! Grubhub Takes a Look at How Students Ate During the 2022-2023 School Year
On trend with Grubhub's national '22 Delivered findings, burritos were devoured as the number one order among college students. This fan favorite proved to be versatile - a top selection at breakfast with sausage, and in the form of a bowl at lunchtime.
