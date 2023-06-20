S&P Global Market Intelligence adds Fixed Income ETF distribution forecasting to its suite of Dividend Forecasting products

This unique dataset will enable customers to trade fixed income ETFs with confidence, manage their exposure and maximize their trading opportunities

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today announced the launch of Fixed Income ETF distribution forecasting data, further enhancing its Dividend Forecasting suite of products. The newly launched product leverages robust, industry leading dividend forecasting methodology to provide precise bottom-up distribution forecasts for over 300 US listed Fixed Income ETFs up to five years into the future along with a complete announcement service to support trading strategies, risk decisions and provide investment insight.

(PRNewsfoto/S&P Global Market Intelligence) (PRNewswire)

Thomas Matheson, Global Head of Dividend Forecasting, S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "We are seeing Fixed Income ETFs becoming more popular among all types of market participants but trading these instruments holds specific challenges. Fixed Income ETFs trade like equities, yet the underlying are fixed income instruments, making the trading, hedging, and delta trading more complex. Our new product provides a comprehensive solution for customers by forecasting distribution accruals and payments for these assets. I'm confident that this new dataset will increase transparency and enable investment banks, hedge funds, and asset managers to confidently price derivatives and trade a larger universe. We are proud to be able to fill the gap in the market to the much-needed bond market liquidity."

The new fixed income ETF data is a result of a unique calculation process by S&P Global, that combines analytics from Evaluated Bond Pricing data, which delivers daily prices on 2.3 million government, sovereign, corporate, securitized, and municipal instruments, with the ETF composition data that is verified daily.

Fixed Income ETFs, like their Equity counterparts, are listed on exchanges and are traded throughout the day like stocks. They can be more tax efficient than their mutual fund and dealer market counterparts. As a result, there is a record in-flow into fixed income ETFs. Forecasts on fixed income ETF distributions will facilitate the ease with which these funds are traded by all market participants.

S&P Global's Dividend Forecasting dataset contains independent dividend amount and date estimates for 35,000+ global stocks, ETFs and ADRs up to five years in the future. It delivers precise forecasts of the size and timing of payments based on bottom-up fundamental research, the latest company news and insight from a proprietary advanced analytics model.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivalled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Please find S&P Global Market Intelligence Citation Policy: here

Media Contact:

Sabrina Mayeen

S&P Global | Market Intelligence

+44 (0)20 7176 0495

Sabrina.Mayeen@spglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence