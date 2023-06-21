A new survey from the Aruba Tourism Authority reveals that 85% of Americans believe vow renewals are a meaningful way for couples to reaffirm their love and commitment

Say "I Do" at Aruba's Fifth Annual Vow Renewal on Award-Winning Eagle Beach A new survey from the Aruba Tourism Authority reveals that 85% of Americans believe vow renewals are a meaningful way for couples to reaffirm their love and commitment

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air on the One happy island as Aruba I Do, the Caribbean's largest vow renewal, returns for a fifth year. Located on the sands of TripAdvisor's #1 Best Beach in the Caribbean, Eagle Beach, this year's milestone ceremony will take place on August 9, 2023. The news comes on the heels of new survey data from The Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA*) sharing that 80% of Americans feel that no matter how big or small the ceremony, vow renewals bring marital happiness for years to come.

In celebration of half a decade of saying "I Do" (again), the ATA went directly to the source. Teaming up with The Harris Poll to uncover how Americans really feel about formally reaffirming their marital vows, the ATA surveyed over 2,000 adults 18+,* and uncovered that 87% of Americans agree that vow renewals are a great way to celebrate a significant milestone or anniversary. Additionally, 83% agreed that vows can be renewed multiple times throughout a marriage and 86% felt vow renewals are an opportunity for couples to create new memories in a special location.

"Aruba is honored to host the largest vow renewal in the Caribbean for a fifth year and provide this beloved tradition to couples of all demographics worldwide to experience romance in a way unique to the One happy island," said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "This year's registrants have an average of 20 years of marriage together, making the event just that much more heartwarming to witness in the sand of the breathtaking Eagle Beach. "

With one of Aruba's renowned sunsets in the background, couples will recommit their love, champagne in hand at the most romantic event of the summer. For those unable to witness the renewal in person, the ceremony will once again be globally accessible through a Facebook and Instagram live-stream, spreading the love past Aruba's shores. Registration is open now for couples to attend the vow renewal by visiting aruba.com/us/renew-your-vows-in aruba .

Participating couples can also take advantage of romantic vacation packages that pair best-in-class hotel stays with some of the most romantic on-island activities and Aruba's picturesque backdrop to rekindle their love. From bucket list worthy sunset sailing and couples' massages to relaxing candlelight dining and breakfast in bed, couples can fall in love all over again on island – with an Aruba Ariba in hand!.

For more information on the ceremony or registration, as well as special discounts on hotel packages and experiences, please visit https://www.aruba.com/us/renew-your-vows-in-aruba and make sure to follow along on social, using the #OneHappyIsland hashtag and tagging @ArubaTourism.

*This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of the Aruba Tourism Authority from June 8-12, 2023 among 2016 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Paisley Haddad, at paisley.haddad@zenogroup.com.

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba – One happy island – offers breathtaking beaches, diverse culinary delights, a sprawling and unforgettable Arikok National Park, and award-winning hotels and villas. A leader in innovation, the country was awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list due to their ambitious sustainability efforts. In today's ever-changing world, Aruba's 'Health and Happiness Code' safety protocols provide peace of mind, while still delivering a relaxing on-island experience. Located outside the hurricane belt, explore all Aruba has to offer, from romantic beach getaways, unique wellness experiences and more, on Aruba.com.

