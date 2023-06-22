Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Receives NCQA's HEDIS Health Plan Measure Certification for Measurement Year 2023

ALHAMBRA, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that it received certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance ("NCQA") Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set ("HEDIS®") Health Plan Measure Certification Program™. It is the second year in which the Company has received this certification, and in measurement year 2023, ApolloMed expanded its certification from 5 to 20 measures, covering the most widely used HEDIS measures in the managed care industry.

NCQA (www.ncqa.org) is an independent, non-profit organization that accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations and manages the evolution of HEDIS, the healthcare quality measurement tool used by more than 90 percent of health plans in the United States, covering 200 million people.

This certification allows ApolloMed to provide services that align with the industry's most rigorous clinical quality measurement processes, resulting in more accurate and timely identification of eligible members and services. ApolloMed designed and implemented its HEDIS engine as a RESTful API to work in an interoperable way with other data engines and technologies, increasing the measure outputs' transparency, interpretability, and usability.

Kevin Buchan, Jr., Ph.D., AVP of Analytics at ApolloMed, said, "We are very excited about this measurement year's certification from NCQA. We have continued to improve our engine over the last year, but for the first time, we are ready to offer our HEDIS engine via RESTful API to our partners. We look forward to helping other value-based and digital health organizations benefit from real-time, accurate care quality measures."

Yubin Park, Ph.D., Chief Data and Analytics Officer at ApolloMed, stated, "We are pleased to add our RESTful API interface for HEDIS measures to our analytics platform, which also includes our social determinants of health analytics tool and risk insights tool. We are strong believers in equitable access to high-quality, culturally competent healthcare for all, and remain committed to building technologies that will help lower administrative costs while improving operating efficiencies, quality of care, and access to care. Technology investments such as this allow us to reinvest more into best-in-class patient care and our provider partners, a virtuous cycle that we are excited to further accelerate."

In 2023, ApolloMed was certified by the NCQA HEDIS Health Plan Measure Certification Program™ for 20 different measures. This year's certified measures include key diabetes measures, such as Hemoglobin A1c Control for Patients with Diabetes (HBD), Blood Pressure Control for Patients with Diabetes (BPD), Eye Exam for Patients with Diabetes (EED), Kidney Health Evaluation for Patients with Diabetes (KED), and 16 other measures.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net .

