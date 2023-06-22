Aéropostale Launches New Kids Eyewear Collection

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion retailer, Aéropostale today announced the launch of its new Aéropostale Kids Eyewear collection, with A&A Optical, a manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames and the brand's eyewear partner. Aéropostale is a leading global teen retailer and manufacturer of Gen-Z-specific fashion. The collaboration is designed to create kid-friendly eyewear that accounts for the unique fit and proportions of children's facial features. The new eyewear collection will launch in direct expansion of Aéropostale's existing frame collection manufactured by A&A Optical.

"We drew inspiration from Aéropostale's rich heritage of casual and contemporary fashion," said A&A Optical product development managers Walter Roth and Josh Vickery. "The frames reflect the spirit of adventure, freedom, and youthful energy that the brand is known for, bringing that essence into the eyewear designs."

With vibrant and colorful designs directly inspired by the colorways of Aéropostale stores, the Aéropostale Kids Eyewear collection boasts a bold and playful selection of frames that extend the brand's messages of self-expression, embracing individuality, and inclusion to a younger audience. The frames feature lightweight materials, flexible hinges, and adjustable nose pads, creating a collection that is carefully crafted to withstand the active lifestyles of kids.

"The launch of Aéropostale's Gen-Z eyewear collection last July has turned into a tremendous success," said Robert Liener, president of A&A Optical. "In the first three quarters of sales, we have been able to exceed the goals and projections of sales by a significant margin. Because of this success, we just launched the Aéropostale Kids Eyewear collection in June 2023. Our expectations are that the frame lines will continue to get stronger traction, as well as help A&A Optical expand our international presence."

Aéropostale's new Kids Eyewear collection will be available for purchase from eye care professionals at eye care retail centers nationwide. Eye care professionals can bring the Aéropostale Kids Eyewear collection to their practices by visiting https://www.aaopticalco.com/ or by contacting their regional A&A Optical sales representative.



The Uptown Agency for A&A Optical

Giana Elenterio for Aéropostale For media inquiries, please contact:The Uptown Agency for A&A Optical media@theuptownagency.com for Aéropostale gelenterio@authentic.com

About Aéropostale

Aéropostale is a specialty retailer of casual apparel and accessories for guys and girls ages 18-22. Through the brand's Oneness ethos, Aéropostale embraces acceptance, empathy and respect to promote a sense of unity among its loyal customers and in communities around the world. Aéropostale offers a selection of high-quality denim and fashion basics at compelling values in an innovative and exciting store environment. With over 1,000 locations worldwide, Aéropostale currently operates stores in key territories around the world, including the United States, Mexico, Latin America, South America and the Middle East.

About A&A Optical

A&A Optical is the ultimate manufacturer of premium, quality eyewear for optometrists, opthamologists, and eye care retailers throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, Latin America, South America, and the Caribbean. Since its founding in 1971, A&A Optical has grown to market ten ten established eyewear collections, including five licensed brands. A&A Optical focuses on lifestyle, fit, quality and attention to detail in each eyewear piece created. From unique, one of a kind looks, European inspired designs to classic value frame styles, A&A Optical is dedicated to delivering the most innovative products and exceptional customer service to meet the growing demands of the optical dispensary and retailer.

