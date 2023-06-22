The First Ever Hospital2Hospital Tech Challenge: Start-Up Nation Central Joins Forces with U.S.-based Baptist Health South Florida and ARC Innovation at Sheba Medical Center to launch Tech Challenge Addressing Clinical Capacity

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), a non-profit that promotes the Israeli innovation ecosystem around the world, is launching a new initiative that brings together hospitals from Israel and the U.S. to better address health sector challenges with the help of Israeli innovative solutions. This initiative, called Hospital2Hospital, is the result of a partnership with Baptist Health Innovations, part of Baptist Health South Florida, and ARC Innovation at Sheba Medical Center, Israel's largest medical center and one of world's best hospitals. These organizations will collaborate to find innovative solutions for improving hospital care delivery and clinical capacity in a cost-effective manner via a tech challenge for emerging startups.



Healthcare providers are confronting increasing demand for services, limited resources, and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals. This necessitates practical and economically viable solutions to ensure the effective delivery of patient care. These may originate from the health tech sector, but also from enterprise, fintech, and other innovation verticals.

The first challenge launched by SNC with Baptist Health Innovations and ARC Innovation seeks to leverage technology and innovative staffing strategies to enhance clinical outcomes and patient experiences. The competition invites applications from early-stage startup innovators developing solutions that reduce administrative tasks for healthcare providers and effectively manage supplies and staffing.

"With this partnership, we're highlighting the need for hospitals to create and implement new solutions for clinical and administrative excellence and a system of continuous improvement in patient care. This includes investing in new technologies, streamlining processes, and fostering improved collaboration," said Mark Coticchia, vice president of Innovations at Baptist Health.

The Hospital2Hospital challenge focuses on the effective use of technology to optimize care delivery and administration, calling for applicants with innovative process solutions that improve clinical capacity and patient outcomes. Priority will be given to solutions providing direct, measurable impact and immediate cost-effectiveness.

"ARC was founded with the purpose of connecting the top clinicians, technologies, and healthcare institutions to foster innovation. This challenge enables health-tech startups to have a positive impact on healthcare systems worldwide", said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center | Director and Founder of ARC Innovation.

Start-Up Nation Central, known for its role in promoting Israeli innovation, expressed eagerness about the partnership: "Our broad access to Israeli tech can bring diverse solutions to this world health challenge, not limited to companies from the health field. Start-Up Nation Central's CEO, Avi Hasson, said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of an innovative initiative that combines a prominent American healthcare organization with a leading Israeli partner – ARC Innovation. This collaboration aims to create new business opportunities for the Israeli ecosystem, adopting a groundbreaking global approach."

Applications for the Hospital2Hospital Tech Challenge are currently open to start-up companies in early/pre-commercialization stages that are based in Israel and are expanding their business operations to the American healthcare system. The winner of the challenge will receive a $75,000 in-kind pilot credit to work with Baptist Health and mentorship from leading industry experts, from ARC Innovation and Triventures, a global early-stage fund that invests in innovative healthcare.

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 27,000 employees, 4,000 physicians, and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities, and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care on Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Start-Up Nation Central is a non-profit organization that connects Israeli innovation to the world in order to help international entities solve global challenges. Focusing on the Israeli technology ecosystem, we provide a platform that nurtures business growth and generates partnerships with key countries, multinational companies, and organizations to strengthen Israel's economy and society. For more information, visit: https://startupnationcentral.org/

ARC Innovation encompasses a global ecosystem that aims to develop, pilot, and roll out game-changing solutions. It prioritizes innovations in digital health as its main change vehicle and fosters an open innovation environment. Our goal is to have a meaningful, measurable impact on healthcare by 2030. To this end, we unite leading academic medical centers with innovative startups and strategic industry partners to promote accelerated development and implementation through the sharing of data and streamlined collaborations. Together we will change the future of health. https://arc.sheba.co.il/

