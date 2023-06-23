ISLAND WATERPARK-WORLD'S LARGEST INDOOR BEACHFRONT WATERPARK-OPENS AT ATLANTIC CITY's SHOWBOAT RESORT ON JUNE 30th

$100 million ISLAND Waterpark features 11 slides, a 1,000 square-foot surf simulator, first-of-its-kind nightlife entertainment exclusively for adults and much, much more

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The famed Atlantic City Boardwalk will enter a new era this summer with the debut of ISLAND Waterpark at The Showboat Resort, which is scheduled to open on June 30, 2023. The Showboat Resort, developed by Tower Investments CEO and Showboat owner Bart Blatstein, is the world's premier beachfront indoor entertainment experience and casts Atlantic City as an all-encompassing family destination, restoring its reputation as America's Favorite Playground.

ISLAND Waterpark is the largest indoor beachfront waterpark in the world. Covering 120,000 square feet and holding more than 317,000 gallons of water, the waterpark features 11 slides, including the Electric Eel, Sonic Serpent and Barracuda Blaster tube slides, full of tight corners and banking turns; three Tidal Racers mat racer slides for head-first excitement; and five waterslides suitable for younger visitors at Slide Island.

Island Waterpark also features a 1,000 square-foot Wild Wave FlowRider surf simulator that will host surfing tournaments and is the only waterpark surf simulator in New Jersey to offer surf lessons; Blue Cascade Waterfall, a man-made waterfall that is one of the largest custom water forms in the world; a 30-foot-tall Indoor Tree House that can be booked for private parties; Adventure Pool, where guests can play various water sports; a 6,500 square-foot Island Drift Lazy River that extends nearly the entire length of the waterpark; and Kids Cove, a play area with interactive water activities designed for younger visitors. Each is designed according to the waterpark's exotic island theme to make visitors feel like they've been swept away to a tropical paradise.

"Atlantic City has long been one of the most iconic destinations for entertainment geared for adults, but now the ISLAND Waterpark at The Showboat Resort will open up a whole new world of family entertainment on the boardwalk," said Bart Blatstein, Tower Investments CEO and Showboat owner. "When people see this they will be blown away; it is truly like entering a tropical paradise and the best part is that people–both kids and adults–will be able to enjoy it all year round."

"ISLAND Waterpark, the largest indoor beachfront waterpark, is in a class of its own," said Brandon Dixon, President of Tower Investments. "No matter the weather nor time of year, everyday will always be warm and sunny in the waterpark. At night it also will be hot year round with nightlife entertainment for adults. This opening rides on the success of the Lucky Snake Arcade and Raceway, and Showboat is so proud to continue to deliver the most dynamic and exhilarating non-gaming fun on the Atlantic City Boardwalk."

For adults, the waterpark features a total of six bars where guests can enjoy craft beers, curated wines and signature cocktails; and Paradise Adult Island, a 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the waterpark and ocean that includes DJ entertainment and Bliss Pool, an adults-only pool facing the Atlantic Ocean with the only swim-up bar in Atlantic City. During the day these venues are an oasis for parents and adults to dance, escape, relax and socialize while the kids enjoy the waterpark; the adults-only area includes Peloton bikes, manicure stations, chair massages, work spaces, VIP cabanas and more. At night, ISLAND Waterpark transforms into a nightlife venue, also for adults only–the first of its kind at any waterpark.

In addition to the water features, ISLAND Waterpark also includes two attractions not available at any other indoor waterpark in the US: a more than 1,000-foot Coconut Zero-Gravity Coaster that takes guests on a ride suspended high above the waterpark and offers spectacular panoramic views of the ocean and boardwalk; and the 300-foot-long RipTide Zip Line.

The waterpark's unique glass retractable roof will be open to allow ample sunshine and fresh ocean breezes during the warmer months and can be closed during inclement and colder weather making Island Waterpark a year round entertainment destination. The roof can also be used for projection displays, such as stars or island imagery, adding to the versatility of the waterpark's ambience.

Summer admission rates start at $89 for daytime general admission. Twilight Admission starts at $69 from 4 - 8 pm. For those wishing to experience Island Water Park in style, All-Access VIP admission starts at $119, which includes admission into the exclusive and luxurious Paradise Adult Island, Bliss Pool, and the only swim-up bar in Atlantic City. Members of the military and Atlantic City's first responders received a $10 discount. Children under three are admitted free. For more details on admission rates and special offers visit islandwaterparkac.com

Guests of the Showboat hotel are invited to enjoy Rise 'n' Shine - an hour of exclusive morning access to ISLAND Waterpark before it opens to the public.

ISLAND Waterpark builds on The Showboat's existing entertainment platform, including the Lucky Snake Arcade –the largest arcade in the world. The more than 200,000 square-foot venue features the 40,000 square-foot Raceway Go Kart Indoor Track and more than 600 games, including pinball, virtual reality, bowling and more. As part of the launch of The Showboat Resort, the arcade expansion will include additional attractions rolling out over the summer including disco-themed roller blading, state-of-the-art, classic games-themed mini golf, a 40-foot-tall climbing wall, and the largest Zoltar fortune teller in the world.

The transformation into The Showboat Resort will also mark the completion of the iconic Showboat's first phase of hotel renovations, including 477 guest rooms among which are 36 Balcony Suites - featuring the only balconies on the Atlantic City Boardwalk - two Super Suites and 16 Junior Suites. Further revamping of the additional towers' rooms, suites, lobby and other common areas is expected to be completed by fall of 2023. 255 of these units will debut as Premier Lite Apartments that are available as long-term leased luxury dwellings.

The Showboat Resort has 11 food and drink offerings ranging from VIP cabanas with food and cocktail service at the waterpark to Island Plaza, an expanded outdoor boardwalk section featuring an amphitheater, classic boardwalk fare and a seasonal Festival Marketplace.

