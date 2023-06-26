The Sorare for Adult Content Completes Successful NFT Auctions, Raising Nearly 1,000,000 $DOLZ in 48 Hours

PARIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DOLZ.io's first trading card auctions started with a bang, featuring Sia Siberia, the renowned cosplayer with over a million subscribers.

The Sorare for Adult Content Completes Successful NFT Auctions, Raising Nearly 1,000,000 $DOLZ in 48 Hours (PRNewswire)

The auctions generated significant buying pressure on the DOLZ token, making its value increase by +35% in 2 days.

Only 300 trading cards were available for sale during this inaugural auction. The three legendary ones went for over 80,000 $DOLZ each (approximately $1100 at the time of the auction).

Additionally, the token's daily trading volume was multiplied by five, demonstrating strong buyer interest.

In total, 985,650 $DOLZ tokens were spent in two days.

A percentage of these tokens will be allocated to the project developments. Another portion will be deposited into a community vault, owned by $DOLZ token holders, who will decide whether to burn them or redistribute a portion to community members.

SCHEDULE OF WEEKLY AUCTIONS BY SEASON

A second trading card auction featuring the famous Freya Mayer is already online on https://dolz.io/auctions.

Auctions are organized in "seasons" of 12 cards each.

Collectors who possess all 12 cards will receive exclusive benefits, revealed soon.

Over 70 trading cards have already been produced and are ready to be auctioned.

SHORT TERM GOALS

Among the ongoing initiatives, DOLZ.io continues to help its 450,000 clients get acquainted with Web3 technology.

In addition, DOLZ.io plans on launching Staking and Liquidity Providing pools on Ethereum and Polygon, as well as one or more highly anticipated listings of its $DOLZ token on centralized exchanges (CEX).

ABOUT DOLZ.io:

DOLZ is at the crossroads of the adult industry, GameFi, and the virtual reality market. Unlike most crypto projects that launch with only the promise of success, the DOLZ project relies on Totem Media's 20 years of experience and 450,000 customers.

The success of the $DOLZ token pre-sale and its first auctions, confirms the strength of the project.

Richard Excoffier, Totem's co-founder, states: "We have always been pioneers in adapting emerging technologies to our content. iStripper has withstood the rise of adult tubes by basing its business model on the collection of non-tubeable content. The success we have experienced with VR Paradise has confirmed our choice. The blockchain is the logical next step for us and our clients and a very powerful new growth lever for Totem."

