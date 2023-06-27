Apple TV Announces Season 4 of David Meltzer's Hit Show "Office Hours"

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and investor David Meltzer returns to Apple TV with the much-anticipated fourth season of his hit show, Office Hours. Set to premiere on Friday, June 30th, the new season will be accessible to viewers in over 100 countries worldwide.

The fourth season of Office Hours features a new cast of thought leaders, billionaires, entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes, and entertainers to share their insights on dealing with success, failure, and everything in between. The list of guests include Alex & Leila Hormozi, Co-Founders of Acquisition.com, Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, Eric Thomas, acclaimed author, speaker, educator, & pastor, Marc D'Amelio, CEO of D'Amelio Brands LLC, Dr. Joe Dispenza, New York Times best-selling author, researcher, lecturer, and corporate consultant, legendary comedian Dane Cook, Erika Ayers, CEO of Barstool Sports, Sanya Richards-Ross, 4-Time Olympic Gold Medalist & Founder/Co-Owner of Mommi Nation, Adam Schefter, NFL Insider at ESPN, John Hennessy, chairman of Google parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), and many more!

Alongside David are a fantastic array of co-hosts, including Claude Silver, Chief Heart Officer at VaynerMedia, Ryan Pineda, CEO of Pineda Company, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, entrepreneur, reality TV personality, podcast host, and certified wellness/nutrition coach, Dan Martell, Founder of SaaS Academy, WSJ best-selling author, entrepreneur & angel investor, Gina Bianchini, Founder & CEO of Mighty Networks, Clinton Sparks, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum DJ, Producer and songwriter, Chris Gardner Author of "Pursuit of Happyness", entrepreneur, speaker and philanthropist, and many more.

This season will also feature new Executive Spotlights with trailblazing entrepreneurs including Ellie Diop, Business and Strategy Coach at Ellie Talks Money and Ellievated Academy, Krishna Bhargava, Co-founder & CEO of ARENA, Dan Blanchard, CEO of UnCruise Adventures, Joe Tolzmann, Founder & CEO RocketPlan, John Cerasani, Owner of Glencrest Global Venture Capital, author, entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and host of the 2000 Percent Raise podcast, and Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love and Sandwiches, among others.

Viewers can look forward to insights and strategies from these industry trailblazers, all aimed at guiding entrepreneurs and changemakers towards their potential more efficiently and effectively. This season also introduces the "Unstoppable Entrepreneur Award", presented in collaboration with The Unstoppable Foundation, honoring guests making outstanding positive impacts. Wim Hof, Creator of the Wim Hof Method, and motivational speaker Les Brown are some of the notable honorees this season.

David Meltzer, executive producer of the show, expressed his excitement about the new season, stating, "Our partnership with Apple TV continues with Season Four of Office Hours, aimed at empowering others to achieve greater success in their businesses. This season offers more actionable advice for entrepreneurs and business leaders than ever before, thanks to our incredible guests."

The premiere episode of Office Hours Season 4 will air on June 30th. Don't miss this opportunity to glean knowledge from some of the most successful entrepreneurs of our era.

About the Host:

David Meltzer is a legendary sports executive and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is one of the world's top Entrepreneurs, Investors and Business coaches. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

David is the Executive Producer of the Apple TV series 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours. He is also the executive producer of Entrepreneur's #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. David is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World's Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich and Beyond the Secret featured on Netflix. His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing… VALUE. In all his content, and communication that's exactly what you'll receive.

