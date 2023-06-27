Betterment Survey Reveals Optimism Among Retail Investors Amid Economic Uncertainty

Investors focused on long-term planning while adding to cash savings

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Betterment, the largest independent digital financial advisor in the US, finds that despite market instability, retail investors are optimistic about their financial futures. The report, which tracks data from 1,200 retail investors across four generations (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers), examines their current mindset, investing behaviors, and expectations for the future.

Nearing the midpoint of 2023, markets remain volatile as the pandemic eases, combined with ongoing Federal Reserve policy changes, inflation, and macroeconomic factors. Investors self-report that they have walked a tightrope of preserving capital and achieving reasonable returns, seeking stability in their portfolios alongside the benefits of higher cash yields and financial advice.

Key findings of Betterment's 2023 Retail Investor survey include:

Despite the headlines, investors' remain optimistic:

Priorities are shifting back to longer-term planning:

Cash is king:

While financial outlooks may be up, investors are playing it safe:

"Betterment's objective has always been to be a partner in our customer's long-term financial success especially in unpredictable markets," said Mike Reust, President of Betterment. "It's encouraging after a period of uncertainty to see a rise in optimism and a steady focus on long-term financial planning."

Methodology

An online survey commissioned by Betterment was presented to a group of potential respondents. A total of 1,200 respondents completed the survey between March 23rd - March 27th, which was conducted by Schlesinger Group, an independent research company.

The survey collected a representative sample of U.S. respondents who hold investments beyond solely a 401k and was split evenly between the four major generation groups (300 each of Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z). All were invited to take the survey via an email invitation. Panel respondents were incentivized to participate via the panel's established points program.

Findings and analysis are presented for informational purposes only and are not intended to be investment advice, nor is this indicative of client sentiment or experience.

