CareerPrepped® Propels Commonwealth Technical Institute to Achieve Landmark Essential Workforce Skills Programmatic Certification

CareerPrepped fuels Commonwealth Technical Institute's institution-wide

transformation and achievement of programmatic certification.

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxKnowledge, the leading provider of online talent development solutions for the career and technical education (CTE) community, and creator of the CareerPrepped platform, is proud to announce that its client Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (CTI) has achieved the distinction of being the first institution to obtain Essential Workforce Skills (EWS) Programmatic Certification for its Building Maintenance program from the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

CareerPrepped, an all-in-one career success platform, offers career education and workforce development organizations a solution to boost talent employability by addressing labor market demand for both (PRNewswire)

CareerPrepped supports Commonwealth Technical Institute to help prepare Pennsylvanians for employment and independence.

Research has shown a growing demand for "soft skills" in the labor market, yet employers struggle to find these skills in potential new hires. Furthermore, there is a shift towards skills-based hiring, in which employers prioritize skills over traditional qualifications. CareerPrepped emerged as the ideal platform to simultaneously address both of these labor market shifts to help CTI bridge the gap between education and workforce readiness.

CTI leveraged CareerPrepped's tools and innovative approach to tracking and demonstrating learners' skills, which goes beyond traditional measures of course completion and grades, empowering learners to track their skill attainment and showcase their applied skills with authentic evidence. By equipping learners with tangible evidence of their applied soft skills, CTI graduates can signal their skills more effectively, giving employers a more comprehensive way to validate the skills they need most, yet struggle to find. By adopting CareerPrepped schoolwide, CTI has become a trailblazer in addressing the evolving needs of the job market.

"We're thrilled to celebrate Commonwealth Technical Institute as the pioneering institution to attain EWS Programmatic Certification," said Dr. Amir Moghadam, CEO of MaxKnowledge. "Their adoption of CareerPrepped as a strategic platform to enhance soft skills integration demonstrates their commitment to providing learners with a competitive edge in the job market."

CTI's commitment to excellence, combined with CareerPrepped's comprehensive approach to skill development and demonstration, exceeded the stringent standards required for EWS Programmatic Certification. By leveraging CareerPrepped's powerful tools and resources, CTI transformed its educational approach, helping equip graduates with essential skills necessary for lifelong career success.

"CTI's achievement sets a new benchmark in career education," stated Dr. Michale McComis, executive director of ACCSC. "Their successful integration of CareerPrepped to develop and assess essential workforce skills demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that aligns with ACCSC's EWS Programmatic Certification standards."

This remarkable milestone highlights CareerPrepped's transformative impact as an all-in-one career success platform and skills-focused talent community. By empowering learners to effectively showcase their skills and connect with employers, CareerPrepped is driving innovation and transforming the employee recruitment landscape.

About CareerPrepped

CareerPrepped is a virtual platform connecting talent, talent developers and employers to enable skills-based hiring at scale. CareerPrepped helps people demonstrate their skills and continually prepare for career success. It helps educators track learners' skill acquisition and enables employers to hire based on verifiable skills. Learn more: https://www.careerprepped.com.

About Commonwealth Technical Institute

A division of Pennsylvania's Department of Labor & Industry, Commonwealth Technical Institute at Hiram G. Andrews Center is an ACCSC-accredited institution that provides individualized vocational rehabilitation services and on-site postsecondary education to prepare individuals for employment and independence. Learn more: https://www.dli.pa.gov/.

About ACCSC

ACCSC is a postsecondary accreditation agency based in the United States of America focused on career, vocational, trade, and technical education schools and programs. ACCSC's Mission is to Ensure Quality that Enhances Student Success in the Workforce. ACCSC is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as the designated institutional accrediting body for 600 postsecondary institutions with a wide variety of vocational education programs. Learn more: https://www.accsc.org/.

CareerPrepped Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MAXKNOWLEDGE, INC.