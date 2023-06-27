General Dynamics Land Systems awarded $769 million to advance to next phase of OMFV competition

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today that it has been selected by the U.S. Army to advance to the detailed design and prototype build and test phases of the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle competition.

Formerly known as the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), the XM30 is the Army's next generation infantry fighting vehicle developmental program that will replace the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. The U.S. Army Contracting Command awarded General Dynamics Land Systems $768.7 million firm-fixed-price contract for Phase III and IV detailed design and prototype build and testing.

"We are proud that our years of innovation, research, development and investment have led to this next-generation XM30 solution for the Army," said Gordon Stein, vice president and general manager of U.S. operations at General Dynamics Land Systems. "Our highly affordable XM30 development approach maximizes performance to the Army's requirements, and delivers a vehicle that is purpose-built for the mission."

"Our XM30 was designed from its inception in our digital engineering environment, allowing efficient and agile integration of transformative capabilities on a platform that embodies the Army's vision for the Ground Combat Systems Common Infrastructure Architecture (GCIA)," said Stein.

