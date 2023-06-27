Northstar Travel Group launches The Meetings Show Asia Pacific in 2024

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Travel Group, the leading B-to-B information, events and marketing solutions company in the travel industry, announces the launch of a major hosted buyer led tradeshow for the Asia Pacific meetings industry.

The Meetings Show Asia Pacific (www.themeetingsshow-apac.com), supported by Singapore Tourism Board, will take place from 17-18 April 2024 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, welcoming global exhibitors and an audience of pre-qualified and hosted buyers.

Singapore is a Global-Asia node for MICE and business. As a gateway to the fast-growing Asia Pacific region and home to a vibrant business community, Singapore was chosen as the host destination for the debut of The Meetings Show Asia Pacific, offering access to new partnerships and business ideas.

Featuring Asian and international destinations, venues, hotels and other key suppliers, the event will be supported by an exclusive hosted buyer programme, bringing senior meetings, conventions, events and incentives buyers to a bustling tradeshow floor. A unique prescheduled meetings platform will provide an intimate platform to do business, as well as a conference providing a thought-provoking education programme and a series of high-quality networking events.

The Meetings Show Asia Pacific is an extension of the long standing 'The Meetings Show' brand, which takes place annually in London, and will further complement Northstar Meetings Group's global portfolio of media, events, information & marketing solutions.

Jason Young, CEO, Northstar Travel Group, said: "With our continued commitment to greater serve the APAC region, our depth of industry knowledge and the experienced meetings professionals who work in our UK, Singapore and US offices, it became apparent there was an opportunity to bring our world class experiences to the Asia Pacific meetings market under the established and successful brand of The Meetings Show."

Commenting on the launch, Yap Chin Siang, Deputy Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board, said: "We are pleased to welcome the debut of The Meetings Show Asia Pacific in Singapore, an ideal platform for global MICE businesses to network, forge new relations and grow their businesses. The choice of Singapore as host affirms our position as the preferred destination for MICE events here in the region. We look forward to welcoming The Meetings Show Asia Pacific participants to Singapore in 2024."

The Meetings Show Asia Pacific will add to the Northstar Meetings Group's leading brands, which include: Meetings & Conventions (M&C), M&C Asia, Successful Meetings, Incentive, Association Meetings International (AMI), Meetings & Incentive Travel (M&IT), SportsTravel, as well as 22 hosted buyer events including: The Meetings Show, SMU International, M&C/Asia Connections, the Global Incentive Summit, the TEAMS Conference and Expo, TEAMS Europe and the Esports Travel Summit, to name a few.

For more information visit www.themeetingsshow-apac.com.

Northstar Travel Group is the leading B-to-B media company providing information and marketing solutions for the global travel industry. The company owns 14 media brands connecting 1.2m industry professionals through a comprehensive portfolio of digital, social, print and more than 100 events in 13 countries. Northstar Travel Group is owned by EagleTree Capital. Northstar Travel Group is based in Rutherford, NJ, and more information is available at northstarttravelgroup.com

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has completed over 40 private equity investments and over 90 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn

