UnisLink Expands its National Footprint and Adds FQHC and Behavioral Health Expertise through the Acquisition of HST

PHOENIX, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnisLink, a national leader in revenue cycle and population health management services for independent physician practices, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Healthcare Support Technologies ("HST"), a revenue cycle solutions provider based in New Brighton, Pennsylvania. HST strengthens UnisLink's position as a comprehensive provider of revenue cycle solutions and expands the company's reach both geographically and into new specialty areas, including Federally Qualified Health Centers ("FQHC"), Rural Health Clinics ("RHC"), and behavioral health clinics.

The addition of HST aligns with UnisLink's growth strategy, enabling the company to broaden its reach and enhance its services to physician practices and other healthcare providers. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, UnisLink is dedicated to delivering tailored revenue cycle management solutions that improve the financial performance of its customers.

Since 1993, HST has built a reputation for its expertise in medical billing, credentialing, and coding for physician practices, FQHCs, RHCs and behavioral health clinics. By bringing together the resources and expertise of both companies, UnisLink will strengthen its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers in Pennsylvania and beyond.

"Our vision is to continue to build a best-in-class organization that strengthens independent physicians and other healthcare providers. Adding the deep institutional knowledge and experience of HST marks an important step forward for UnisLink as we expand our national presence and solidify our position as a leader in revenue cycle management," said David Strand, Executive Chairman at UnisLink. "We are excited to welcome the talented team at HST to our organization and combine our strengths to deliver unparalleled value to our clients."

"Our goal as an organization has always been to increase performance and extend the impact we can make for our clients," noted HST CEO, Geoff Lusty. "Joining an organization with the resources, technology and vision of UnisLink amplifies what we have to offer our clients and enables market expansion and scalability."

By leveraging its cutting-edge technology and best practices, UnisLink is committed to maximizing reimbursement, collection times, and clinical outcomes for healthcare providers. Existing UnisLink and HST clients should expect enhanced services and capabilities from this combination. Both companies share a deep commitment to excellence, integrity, and customer service, making this partnership an ideal fit.

Geoff Lusty will join the UnisLink leadership team, effective immediately. HST's Pennsylvania-based operations will become UnisLink's seventh regional Operations Center of Excellence, complementing the company's current operations in Phoenix AZ, Chicago IL, Latham NY, Valparaiso IN, Cleveland OH, and Hyderabad India. UnisLink is supported by its product development team located in Chennai, India.

ABOUT UNISLINK

UnisLink leverages its proprietary software solutions to provide end-to-end revenue cycle management and population health management services to independent physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the Company deploys unique technology, analytics, and skilled teams to enhance clinical outcomes while improving the financial performance of its customers. For more information, visit www.unislink.com.

ABOUT HST

Healthcare Support Technologies provides medical billing, credentialing, and medical coding services to independent physician practices, Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Clinics and regional health systems – nationwide.

