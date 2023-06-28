Terrazas de los Andes Achieves Regenerative Organic Certified® Status

MENDOZA, Argentina, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrazas de los Andes, a pioneer of high-altitude winegrowing since the early 1990s, is proud to announce that they have achieved Regenerative Organic Certified® status (ROC) for 86 hectares (213 acres) of vineyards and for the winery, making them the 10th winery worldwide to earn this prestigious certification and the first Maison within parent company LVMH to receive it.

Terrazas de los Andes' Lican Vineyard, which is among the 86 hectares that have received Regenerative Organic Certified® status. (PRNewswire)

Terrazas de los Andes is the 10th winery worldwide to earn this prestigious certification.

Currently, the winery's more than 500 hectares (1235 acres) of vineyards are being managed in a regenerative organic manner with the goal of achieving ROC certification for all by 2026.

The goal of the certifying organization, Regenerative Organic Alliance, is to promote holistic agriculture practices that increase soil organic matter over time; sequester carbon below and above ground; improve animal welfare; and provide economic stability and fairness for workers.

The certification is an important milestone within Terrazas de los Andes' comprehensive sustainability program, "Guardians of Mountain Life." "This recognition highlights our unwavering dedication to responsible farming practices and underscores our commitment to the well-being of the environment, our community, and future generations of wine lovers," states Terrazas del los Andes founder Hervé Birnie-Scott.

About Terrazas de los Andes "Guardians of Mountain Life":

Terrazas created the comprehensive "Guardians of Mountain Life" program because they view their commitment to the conservation of the fragile Andean ecosystem as a sacred responsibility. At one with nature and the local communities, Guardians of Mountain Life aims to unleash and protect the magic at the top of the world.

The four pillars of Guardians of Mountain Life are: preserving natural resources; mitigating climate impact; engaging Andean communities; and empowering Terrazas de los Andes' employees. This multi-pronged program embraces a wide range of practices including regenerative and organic viticulture, conserving precious glacier water, supporting biodiversity, reducing the company's carbon footprint from vineyard to winery to packaging, education, support for the local community, and providing safety and opportunities to all employees.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Terrazas de los Andes