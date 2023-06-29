CPHI & PMEC China 2023 to launch international roadshow in Guangzhou

China's booming Pearl River Delta, a key pharma manufacturing hub, sees rapid internationalisation

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPHI & PMEC China will open a special roadshow to be hosted at the PWTC Expo (4-6 September, 2023) in the city of Guangzhou (Guangdong Province). The new addition to this year's CPHI calendar is in recognition of the sizable growth and international demand for manufacturers from the South China region.

Jenny Leung, Regional Manager, Informa Markets: "CPHI & PMEC China has become synonymous with China's rise as a prominent global pharmaceutical manufacturing and ingredient producing powerhouse. Just like the multi-centre hubs observed in the United States, China now boasts several key pharmaceutical regions, with the Pearl River Delta chief among these. Recognizing this development, we realised that the timing was perfect to launch a special event in south China while our main event remained based in Shanghai. A final benefit - with international partnerships pivotal to growth strategies - is the region's impressive [six day] visa-free access for over 60 countries, which makes it an exceedingly favourable location."

In total some 200+ regional companies are expected and the event has been tailored to international attendees from across pan Asia, as well as those from as far Europe and the USA. Over 10,000 visitors will be welcomed to an exhibition space of some 10,000sqm with more than 10 onsite conferences.

The event opens at the ideal moment following last year's Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RPEC) agreement, with many pharma companies in South China now planning to go further into global markets. The Guangdong region is home to China's second largest number of CDMOs and is the country's top ranked R&D centre[1]. Significantly for manufacturers in the region, many global customers are looking to further expand their supply chain options in China and the region is anticipated to expand its pharmaceutical manufacturing base quickly.

Event highlights include the CPHI Hosted Buyer Program, a CXO Industry Innovation Conference, an API-related policy forum, a Traditional Chinese Medicine Innovation and Development Summit, and a CMC Innovation Workshop.

There are also special programs dedicated to the rapidly growing biological base in the region with the Synthetic Biological Manufacturing Forum, as well as recognition of its transformation to advanced manufacturing – in the form of the "Intelligent" Pharmaceutical Factory Construction, Operation and Maintenance Workshop.

Leung added "CPHI & PMEC is at the heart of pharma in China and with the Guangdong region now home to one of the world's largest manufacturing bases we listened to the local industry to bring a dedicated event for the region. This coupled with recent freedom of international travel in China gives us the opportunity to help further accelerate this growth with a unique three day exhibition to foster those vital pan-Asian partnerships."

For further information, please visit: https://www.cphi.com/china/en/roadshow.html

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Yang

T: +86 21 3339 2533

E: jennifer.yang@imsinoexpo.com

View original content:

SOURCE CPHI and PMEC China 2023