iiPay Expands into Mexico, Forging Strategic Partnership with Grupo Tress International for Global Payroll Solutions

DALLAS, MONTERREY, Mexico, and CHELTENHAM, England, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iiPay , a global leader in innovative cloud-based payroll software technology, is excited to announce its expansion into Mexico with a new office in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. This strategic move signifies iiPay's increased focus on Latin America and showcases its dedication to providing complete global payroll solutions to global corporations. The expansion of iiPay into Mexico serves as a valuable addition to our already established teams in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia.

In conjunction with this global market expansion, iiPay has partnered with Grupo Tress International , a leading HR, Time and Attendance, and Payroll solutions and services provider in Mexico. This powerful combination offers a seamless global payroll solution to small, mid-market, and enterprise clients with key talent in Mexico. With a proven track record serving dozens of Fortune Global 500 and Fortune 1,000 companies, Grupo Tress International brings invaluable expertise, enhancing the client experience.

This strategic partnership combines iiPay's state-of-the-art innovative technology with technology and market expertise of Grupo Tress International, enabling global talent expansion, market share growth, and clients to benefit from an all-encompassing payroll solution. By leveraging this powerful synergy, businesses can optimize their processes, and pave the way for accelerated growth and success. "We are thrilled to partner with iiPay and revolutionize global payroll services" says Julio Andrade, CEO of Grupo Tress International. "Our focus on exceptional client experiences aligns perfectly with iiPay's vision. Together, we will streamline payroll processes and unlock growth opportunities."

"Our expansion into Latin America and Mexico, specifically, marks a momentous achievement for iiPay," emphasizes T. Curtis Holmes, CEO of iiPay. "We are thrilled by the prospects that lie ahead in this key region which presents exceptional opportunities for iiPay to enhance client experiences and deliver a comprehensive global payroll solution. Collaborating with Grupo Tress International empowers us to deliver unparalleled payroll services, enabling multi-national corporations to flourish in an interconnected world while propelling iiPay's growth in the region."

The Latin America market including Mexico unveils opportunities for businesses to embrace with remarkable prospects for businesses to seize upon. In 2022, the state of Nuevo Leon recorded $4.4 billion USD in Foreign Direct Investment, its highest figure since 2010. By establishing a strong presence in Mexico, iiPay embraces the market opportunity, positioning itself to thrive in this dynamic and promising business environment.

Industry experts are equally enthusiastic about the potential and opportunity in the Latin American market. According to Grant Thornton , "the IMF has recently raised its forecasts for GDP in Latin America and the Caribbean by 1.2 percentage points (pp), and now expects GDP growth of 5.8% this year, supported by the performance of Brazil and Mexico."

As iiPay continues to extend its global presence, the establishment of a new office in Monterrey, Mexico underscores the company's unwavering dedication to enhancing the client experience and meeting the ever-evolving demands of businesses on a global scale.

About iiPay:

iiPay is a global leader in innovative cloud-based payroll solutions. With a strong focus on serving Fortune 100, 500, and 1000 clients, iiPay offers an exceptional payroll experience in more than 170 countries. Leveraging advanced data management, analytics, business intelligence, and employee self-service capabilities, iiPay empowers Payroll, HR, and Finance professionals with seamless global payroll management. iiPay's relentless dedication to customer service ensures that every client receives a transformative experience. Discover how iiPay simplifies global payroll operations and drives business success. Experience the power of innovation with iiPay - For Business. For People, http://www.iiPay.com.

About Grupo Tress International:

Grupo Tress Internacional is the leader in HR, Time and Attendance, Payroll, Mexican Compliance, and Employee self-service technology solutions in Mexico. Our portfolio is designed to satisfy every client need, from hybrid, cloud, and even managed payroll solutions. Grupo Tress Internacional works with very large and complex Mexican companies, 60% of the Maquiladora Industry ( INDEX ), and dozens of Fortune Global 500 and Fortune 1,000 companies. With a decades-long history of success and offices in almost 20 different markets, we have a world-class Net Promoter Score of 88%, the best in our industry. For more information, please visit www.tress.com.mx/en/home .

