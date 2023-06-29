TCO Development and the Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Alliance (SDIA) aim to develop a sustainability certification for cloud infrastructure

The organization behind the world-leading sustainability certification for IT products, TCO Development, and the Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Alliance (SDIA), now join forces to further push the boundaries for sustainability and transparency in cloud infrastructure.

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The environmental impact of cloud services and data centers is growing, as more IT systems move from local computers to the cloud. With resource-intensive services such as AI on the rise, the demand for digital transformation, digital products and services, and sustainable solutions will continue to grow.







The collaboration between TCO Development and SDIA started about a year ago, to drive progress toward more sustainable data center solutions. Today, the relationship has intensified. The goal is to develop new criteria for cloud infrastructure as part of TCO Certified, comprising data center sustainability best practices, setting the standard for transparent and more sustainable digital resources.

"TCO Development has pushed the boundaries for more sustainable IT products for 30 years. By extending the certification scope to include services, we will be able to drive sustainability across a broader range of industries and influence the service providers to adopt more sustainable practices", says Andreas Nobell, Development Manager at TCO Development.

"Reducing the environmental impact of IT is a strategic priority for organizations globally. As more organizations are moving away from generating their own digital resources, from on-premise IT infrastructure to procuring digital resources from external suppliers, ensuring environmental and social sustainability is critical", says Max Schulze, CEO at SDIA.

TCO Development has certified data center products since 2019. More information can be found here .

About TCO Development

TCO Development is the organization behind the sustainability certification TCO Certified. Our vision is that all IT products should have an environmentally and socially sustainable life cycle. Science-based criteria and independent verification of compliance help us track and accelerate progress over time.

About SDIA

Established in 2019, the SDIA is a non-profit network of more than 100 organizations collaboratively working to build a sustainable digital economy. It aligns all stakeholders within the digital ecosystem – from industry to governments, suppliers, and consumers – to realize its Roadmap to Sustainable Digital Infrastructure by 2030.

