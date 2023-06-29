Wellcore Introduces Pain-Free, At-Home Hormone Optimization Program for Women

Ongoing, proactive testing paired with bespoke, scientifically-backed clinical care ensures women can enjoy a safe, life changing experience

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcore, a science-backed at-home hormone optimization program for men, has introduced a women's program built on the same principles: wellness, accessibility, personalization and most importantly, safety. The comprehensive program elevates industry standards by providing painless at-home hormone assessments along with ongoing, proactive testing of 22 biomarkers. This helps identify imbalances with more accuracy than other at-home services, which are then treated with a personalized hormone optimization protocol.

"Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has been overlooked in women's medicine for many years, despite the plethora of sound medical literature available to prove the efficacy of HRT. We owe it to women and their families to present this specialized field of medicine in a way that makes it accessible to all," said Mary Ann Butler, ARPN, Wellcore.

HRT is finally being recognized as a safe and effective treatment for menopausal symptoms. The widely publicized results of the Women's Health Initiative (WHI) clinical trial in 2002 led to a decade of unfounded uncertainty about the safety of HRT, but the study has since been disproven and criticized for its flawed design and methodology. In fact, clinical studies have repeatedly shown that bioidentical female hormones, when used correctly, can prevent heart disease, osteoporosis, and certain cancers. It also addresses debilitating menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, unexplained weight gain, lack of libido, sexual dysfunction, sleep disturbances and brain fog.

To enable women to confidently enjoy the benefits of HRT, Wellcore's program includes:

3-4 blood assessments in the first year, every 6 months thereafter for true optimization

Painless blood draw using a premium collection device that is more accurate than finger prick tests, and less cumbersome than saliva tests

Lab work analyzes up to 5 times as many biomarkers as competitors

Experienced clinicians provide concierge level care and tailored medical guidance

Bioidentical hormone medications - testosterone, estradiol, progesterone, DHEA, and thyroid

Multiple treatments are available including creams, capsules, liquids or vaginal inserts to provide women with options that best suit their lifestyle and preferences

"At Wellcore, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to live the life they deserve, regardless of age or gender. Women have been neglected by the healthcare industry for far too long which is why we are committed to providing women with the same level of care and attention as men," said Jason Whitson, CEO and co-founder. "It has also been amazing to see the positive impact our pilot program had on participating couples. When both partners are feeling their best, it can lead to a stronger, more fulfilling relationship."

The Wellcore women's program is currently available in Alaska, Arizona, California, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas. To ensure accessibility, the hormone assessment kit, which includes a comprehensive blood analysis as well as a video consultation with a clinician, is available for $99. The all-inclusive hormone optimization program which entails all future lab work, consultations and shipping is $225 per month and billed quarterly. For more information, please visit https://www.teamwellcore.com/women .

About Wellcore:

Founded by Jason Whitson and Bill Peebles, Wellcore stands for science-backed wellness, accessibility, and personalization in hormonal health. The company is dedicated to providing a seamless and holistic experience, prioritizing education and empowerment for every man and woman. The program is the result of nearly two years of development, and leverages key data and learnings from decades of clinical experience and over 120 scientific studies. www.teamwellcore.com

