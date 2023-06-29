WiMi Hologram Cloud Developed A Finger Gesture-based Interactive Holographic Display System

BEIJING, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a finger gesture-based interactive holographic display system. With this system, users can intuitively process electronic holograms in real-time through finger gesture movements detected by motion sensors. This intuitive control mechanism provides a realistic and immersive environment for the user.

First, the system uses motion sensors to detect the gestures of the observer. After detecting the finger gesture movement, the system generates a 3D object composed of point clouds and calculates the CGH of the 3D object. Then the system displays the CGH on the SLM and reconstructs the holographic 3D image by illuminating the SLM to realize the interactive processing of the electronic holographic motion image.

In order to achieve comfortable, interactive operation, the system needs to operate in real time. The system calculates and obtains holograms and then performs photoelectric reproduction, combined with computer vision to detect human finger positions, to guide the dynamic display of digital holographic photoelectric reproduction images. The digital holographic photoelectric reproduction system reproduces the digital hologram photoelectrically and projects the reproduced image. In the interaction, the vision system detects the finger gesture movement and feeds the detection result to the digital holographic photoelectric reproduction system to guide the reproduced hologram, thus realizing the interactive display of the digital holographic real image.

Because holograms are recorded on light-sensitive materials, it is difficult to record and reproduce motion images with holograms. The system can successfully reconstruct 3D images with real-time interaction by simulating light propagation and interference on a computer and using algorithms with large-scale programmable gate arrays, GPU, and accelerated computation of CGH.

WiMi's system enables users to process electronic holograms intuitively and in real-time. It also allows real-time interactive processing of holograms by parallelizing hologram calculations through graphics processing units. In addition, WiMi will also work to extend the system to a full-color reconstruction system that generates more realistic 3D images.

Domestic holographic technology started late but is developing rapidly and is now mainly used in entertainment games, exhibitions, and other fields. Holographic technology has many advantages, such as multi-dimensional storage, 3D realistic vision, and naked-eye display. With the continuous development of holographic technology, nowadays, holographic technology is developing in the direction of digitalization and optical-electrical integration. More and more products designed with holographic technology are coming to the market, and at the same time, microwave and acoustic holography have emerged. Holographic technology occupies an essential position in life and academic fields and has an extensive market. People have reasons to believe that in the future, holographic technology will become a vital and irreplaceable technology in the social and economic fields.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

