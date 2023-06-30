36Kr Hits Two Million Followers on Bilibili; AIGC Technology to Empower Content Creation and Business Growth

BEIJING, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that its official account has hit two million followers on Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China. For an enterprise account, two million followers on Bilibili marks a substantial audience level, representing another milestone in 36Kr's growth trajectory powered by its outstanding original short-form video content and thriving content ecosystem.

Since launching the short-form video business in late 2020, 36Kr has focused on original content creation to bring users fresh, insightful content covering broad themes. Its in-depth short-form videos on technology innovation, business insight, and lifestyle provide a unique perspective on trending topics, building 36Kr's reputation among users and customers. The Company has also built a multi-channel distribution network for its video content offerings, disseminating short-form video content across Douyin, Kuaishou, Xiaohongshu, Xigua, and other platforms. To date, 36Kr has amassed over eight million video content followers, including two million followers on Bilibili. Furthermore, 36Kr has continuously advanced short-form video commercialization over the years, providing marketing services to various well-known brands, including Intel, Huawei, Qualcomm, iQIYI, Midea, and Jingjiu, among others.

In addition to its progress with short-form video, 36Kr also made an impressive debut this year in long-form video with its first talk show, "Foreseeing 2033". In the show's first season, 36Kr CEO Dagang Feng interviewed a distinguished array of industry trailblazers, including Robin Li, founder of Baidu; Shi Wang, founder of China Vanke; Meng Pu, chairman of Qualcomm China; and more. "Foreseeing 2033" has been broadcasted on Youku as well as on several TV stations, enhancing 36Kr's content distribution network with the inclusion of long-form video platform and TV channels on top of social media outlets. Propelled by 36Kr's diverse content production capabilities, this closed-loop content ecosystem will enable the Company to vastly expand its content landscape, unlocking greater growth potential.

With the rapid development of AIGC technology, 36Kr is actively integrating Generative AI to draft scripts, edit video footage, and automatically transform text, graphs, and videos into other content formats, streamlining video production. As a frontrunner in this cutting-edge field, 36Kr will continue to leverage advanced technology applications for its content creation, capitalize on growth opportunities, and leverage AIGC to amplify its business prospects.

Mr. Dagang Feng, Co-chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 36Kr, commented, "We are proud of the progress in our short-form video business and excited to see the number of our followers on Bilibili hitting two million. Thanks to our team's ingenuity and insistence on excellence, our content matrix is robust and flourishing, especially in the era of AIGC. We are also harnessing AI technologies to elevate the Company's operational efficiency and lower our cost levels while enhancing customer satisfaction to deliver long-term sustainable value to shareholders, customers, and society as a whole."

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services, to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

