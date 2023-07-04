Dstny Appoints Christophe Costers as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

BRUSSELS, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny, a leading European provider of cloud-based business communications, today announced the appointment of Christophe Costers as Chief Operating Officer. Christophe who is an experienced business leader with a strong track record in transformational management, will drive Dstny's business performance and sustainable growth.

Christophe Costers brings nearly 20 years of diverse experience in various business functions, including P&L ownership, strategy consulting, and entrepreneurship. In addition, he has extensive industry expertise in Telecom/ICT services and private equity. Costers has solid international experience in over 25 countries in developed and emerging markets.

Most recently, he held several senior management roles at Telenet, a leading Belgian Telco with ~€2.6Bn revenues, where he consistently demonstrated exceptional performance and leadership.

"Our industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and Christophe's unique blend of skills and experience make him the ideal person to lead our business performance initiatives," said Daan De Wever, CEO of Dstny. "With Christophe on board, we are confident in our ability to accelerate our growth and boost vitality for our customers, partners, employees, and planet."

"I am thrilled to join Dstny and work alongside a talented team to further strengthen the company's position as a leader in cloud-based Business Communications," said Christophe. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive sustainable growth and help Dstny deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners."

About Dstny

Dstny is a premier European provider of cloud-based business communications solutions. With more than 3 million users, Dstny simplifies communication for companies, partners, and service providers with interactive tools delivered as-a-service across all formats, including voice, video, and chat. Featuring a mobile-first design and easy integration, Dstny's innovative technology and strong local partnerships allow for delivering exceptional user experiences. Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has ca. 1000 employees in 7 European countries and a ca. €250 million annual revenue.

