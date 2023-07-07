BAHA MAR CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF BAHAMIAN INDEPENDENCE WITH SPECTACULAR LINE-UP OF FESTIVITIES

NASSAU, The Bahamas, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar , the leading integrated resort in the Caribbean, proudly joins the nation of The Bahamas in commemorating 50 years of independence this July. The golden jubilee, officially recognized on July 10, showcases the country's resiliency, culture, and heritage after gaining independence from British rule in 1973. The resort is thrilled to introduce a series of events and activities for guests and locals, including live musical performances, Junkanoo Rush celebrations, cultural and artistic demonstrations, firework displays, and much more. As The Bahamas commemorates this significant milestone of freedom, Baha Mar stands proudly together with the country, paying tribute to the remarkable journey of the island nation and its people.

Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "As we celebrate 50 years of Bahamian independence, Baha Mar takes immense pride in honoring the nation's achievements and vibrant culture. The establishment of The Baha Mar Resort Foundation reflects our deep commitment to preserving our heritage to the community. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and experiencing the soul of The Bahamas."

Baha Mar will offer an array of daily activities and celebrations, including a lesson in Bahamian sustainability at The Sanctuary, where guests can learn about past and current Bahamian Conservation efforts through an interactive art exhibition from local artists who have immortalized Bahamian history through their artistic expressions. As the sun sets, guests can look forward to an extraordinary lineup of celebrated Bahamian choirs, where local talent will serenade the crowd with enchanting musical selections and pay tribute to the nation's rich musical heritage. The rhythm continues with a vibrant nightly Junkanoo Rush parading throughout the resort, filling Baha Mar with infectious rhythms, spirited dancing, and dazzling costumes.

On July 6th, Baha Mar will become a hub of cultural significance as guests are invited to learn the art of Androsia printing from women who have dedicated their lives to preserving this sacred tradition. Each guest will have the opportunity to create their own Androsia print keepsake, featuring designs inspired by Baha Mar's Marine Ambassadors.

The festivities continue on July 7th, with Authentic Bahamian Marketplace & Storytelling, where guests can indulge in Bahamian folk tales, immerse themselves in historical recollections, and explore a marketplace filled with handmade crafts, souvenirs, and keepsakes, all celebrating the ingenuity and resilience of Bahamian culture. The Kitchen's resident Chef, Tevin Kemp, will showcase the rich flavors and traditions of Bahamian culture during a 50 Years of Flavor cooking class.

Additional events throughout the week include Bands by The Beach, an outdoor, live-music event featuring the Royal Bahamas Police Force Band. Guests will be mesmerized with intricate routines, accompanied by the enchanting sounds of the Conch Shell Choir and local Rake 'n' Scrape musicians, showcasing the unique musical heritage of The Bahamas. History lovers will also have the opportunity to learn more about the culture of Junkanoo at the Junkanoo and You: Craft Pop-Up, featuring a one-of-a-kind experience to create breathtaking Junkanoo pieces and keepsakes.

All events lead to The Bahamas 50th Anniversary on July 10, where Baha Mar will host the ultimate Bahamian extravaganza at the Taste of the Islands Fair. Featuring native culinary delights, traditional island music, visually stunning art, live entertainment, and unmistakable hospitality that have made The Bahamas the Caribbean's premier luxury travel destination for 50 incredible years.

The resort is steadfast in its unwavering commitment to the nation, ensuring the legacy of The Bahamas thrives for generations to come.

For more information on the Baha Mar 50th anniversary celebrations, please visit https://bahamar.com/ or follow along at @BahaMarResorts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

