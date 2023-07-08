Patrick L. Riley Announces Candidacy for President of the United States

KILLEEN, Texas, July 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30th, Patrick L. Riley officially declared his candidacy for the Republican Presidential nomination, with a mission to restore the integrity of the Constitution, revitalize the American dream, and usher in a new era of prosperity for all Americans.

In a powerful announcement speech delivered to the nation, Patrick L. Riley addressed the pressing issues facing the country and outlined his vision for a brighter future. With a firm belief in the power of the American people, Patrick seeks to challenge the status quo and fight against the forces that have led to the erosion of constitutional rights and economic stability.

As a combat veteran and former U.S. Army Combat Medic, Patrick brings firsthand experience and a deep understanding of the sacrifices made by our service members. With a commitment to strengthening the military and ensuring a responsible use of our armed forces, he will work to amend the War Powers Act and demand defined victories before engaging in any conflicts.

One of the central pillars of Patrick L. Riley's campaign is a groundbreaking economic solution. Drawing upon his expertise as an entrepreneur and advocate for blockchain technology, Patrick has developed an innovative economic system to address the nation's debt crisis, restore the failing economy, and protect vital programs like Social Security. By harnessing the power of blockchain, Patrick L. Riley envisions a future where every American is rewarded a passive earned income based on their personal contributions.

Patrick L. Riley is determined to safeguard the principles of freedom and privacy in the digital age. Recognizing the transformative potential of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, Patrick L. Riley proposes a 28th amendment, guaranteeing the right to freedom of finance and protecting individuals' choices in their preferred forms of transactions. This constitutional amendment would put an end to civil asset forfeiture and accredited investor discrimination.

Patrick L. Riley aims to reassert American values of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness both domestically and on the world stage. He champions a foreign policy rooted in integrity, morality, and ethics, vowing to Pardon whistleblowers like Edward Snowden and Julian Assange on day one of his Presidency.

Patrick L. Riley's personal journey reflects the resilience and determination of the American spirit. Born in Rochester, Minnesota, Patrick L. Riley overcame challenging family circumstances and rose from being a homeless teenager to serving in the U.S. Army as a Combat Medic. He pursued higher education, earning a master's in forensic psychology, a bachelor's in psychology, and attending an M.B.A. program at Syracuse University. Patrick L. Riley left the United States Army after refusal of the Covid-19 Vaccine, now he looks to take the job of the men responsible, Trump and Biden. Patrick L. Riley vows to return ownership of the United States government to the American people, advocating for term limits and a full forensic audit of the finances of every member of Congress.

