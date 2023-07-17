Better Health Group Announces The Appointment of Meghan Speidel As Its New Chief Growth Officer

Better Health Group Announces The Appointment of Meghan Speidel As Its New Chief Growth Officer

TAMPA, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Health Group, a leading value-based management services organization, today announced that Meghan Speidel has joined the organization as Chief Growth Officer. Ms. Speidel will be a member of Better Health Group's Executive Leadership Team, leading the organization's Business Development, Marketing, and Clinic Expansion teams and reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Mike Polen.

Meghan Speidel - Chief Growth Officer, Better Health Group (PRNewswire)

Ms. Speidel has worked in healthcare for over 15 years and brings a wealth of relevant experience and strong strategic and operational expertise to her new role.

"We're excited to have Meghan join our leadership team," said Better Health Group CEO Mike Polen. "She has significant experience in value-based care with demonstrated success in strategic market growth. Her career background focused on Medicare with national health plans only enhances what she can bring to the table for Better Health Group."

"I am honored to be joining Better Health Group and a leadership team that shares my drive and vision to deliver best-in-class healthcare experiences to the growing population," said Ms. Spiedel. "Better Health Group has grown exponentially in the last several years, and I relish the opportunity to assist in the next phase of growth."

Most recently, Ms. Speidel worked at a physician-aligned Medicare insurance agency that works to help medical groups and hospital systems grow their value-based care patient panels. During her tenure, she was Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth, where she built and led a team responsible for all organic growth and new market expansion.

Throughout her career, Ms. Speidel has held multiple leadership positions at national health plans and worked for a large consultant in the healthcare practice.

Ms. Speidel holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Butler University.

About Better Health Group

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Tampa, Better Health Group is a leading national value-based MSO platform enabling providers to practice value-based care. Responsible for more than 240,000 patients across nine states for Medicare Advantage, Medicare ACOs, Medicaid, and Commercial Insurance, Better Health Group's product portfolio works to deliver their mission and achieve Better Care, Better Outcomes, and Better Health.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Better Health Group