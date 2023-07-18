DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, PGA TOUR Champions Event Receives Payout from Vortex Weather Insurance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Vortex Weather Insurance provided a rain insurance policy for the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, a PGA TOUR Champions Event June 23–June 25 at En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott, New York.

The insured rain events resulted in BCCC receiving payouts that helped with lost revenue.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Open is operated by Broome County Community Charities, Inc. (BCCC) and has donated over $19.6 million to charity. Broome Charities' initial mission focused the 501(c)(3)'s funding toward health care organizations with the goal to assist the greatest number of people within their community.

Irishman Padraig Harrington took home the title for the second straight year, closing with a blistering final round of 63 to secure a one-shot win over Joe Durant.

This year, the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open received rain on two days over the weekend, triggering their rain insurance policy. The insured rain events resulted in BCCC receiving payouts that helped with lost revenue.

"We were fortunate enough to work with Vortex again to help protect our 2023 Tournament week. Turns out, it rained twice over the weekend and our policy was triggered. We received a check in less than two weeks. So even though the tournament wasn't as well attended as we hoped because of the rain, we were able to contribute fundraising dollars as planned," said John Karedes, Executive Director of DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.

"I want to congratulate the organizers of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Open for not only hosting a great tournament for the golf fans of Central New York but for also making the decision to partner with Vortex again this year," said Eric Anderson, Vortex Insurance National Director of Sales. "Because of the policy, the organizers went into the weekend with peace of mind. And when the policy was triggered, their instincts were proven right."

About Vortex Weather Insurance

Vortex Weather Insurance (dba Vortex Insurance Agency, LLC) is a data-driven weather risk insurtech that offers businesses a variety of affordable parametric weather index insurance products, including supplemental hurricane insurance. Since 2008, Vortex has provided insurance for outdoor events ranging from motorsports, youth sports, parades, fairs and festivals, outdoor theaters, and professional golf to haunted houses and holiday light events. Insurance is underwritten by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc. (MSU), admitted in all 50 states and has an AM Best rating of A+ (Superior). Weather or not … Vortex it. Contact us at vortexinsurance.com.

About Broome County Community Charities, Inc.

Broome County Community Charities, Inc. has been the cornerstone of professional golf in Central New York since the first event was held in 1971. As host of the PGA TOUR's B.C. Open and Champions Tour DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, Broome County Community Charities has contributed over $19.6 Million to numerous local charities. Our primary charitable recipients are the Lourdes Hospital Foundation and United Health Services Foundation. Additionally, local service clubs such as Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions who assist in the operation of the tournament, have received substantial dollars for their charitable organizations. We are the two-time recipient of the prestigious Presidents Award, the highest honor on the Champions Tour. Our website is www.dsgopen.com. Follow us at Facebook.com/dsgopen on Twitter @Dicksopengolf and on Instagram @dsgopen.

