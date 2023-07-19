AI Tools Help Small Businesses Improve Efficiency and Drive Growth

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy percent of small business owners are aware of AI tools, but only 40 percent are actively using them, according to a recent webinar hosted by SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SCORE client Eathan Janney used AI to create onboarding documents for his piano tuning business, Floating Piano Factory in New York City. (PRNewswire)

"AI is the ultimate leverage for scaling a small business," said SCORE Fox Valley mentor Paul Ohlson. "If you're not already using it, or at least learning about it so you can use it soon, you're going to fall way behind your competitors and peers."

How can AI help my small business?

AI tools such as ChatGPT can assist with creating product descriptions, analyzing customer surveys, or drafting social media posts. AI can even write a basic business plan, which entrepreneurs can then take to a SCORE mentor for their help with filling in the gaps and deciding on next steps.

When working on an onboarding document for a new employee, SCORE client Eathan Janney turned to AI. "ChatGPT was incredibly helpful in assisting me to create an impressive and informative document very quickly," said Janney, who owns Floating Piano Factory in New York City.

Small business owners should keep in mind that AI still has its limitations. "ChatGPT lacks true comprehension of text like humans do and relies on pattern recognition rather than understanding," said SCORE Bucks County mentor Charlie Morris. "Consequently, it may produce text that seems accurate but is actually misleading or nonsensical."

Utilize SCORE's resources

Emerging technology can be difficult to navigate, but small business owners don't have to tackle it alone. SCORE mentors have expertise in a variety of areas – including computer technology – and they are ready to help entrepreneurs determine what their business needs. Find a mentor today at score.org .

On July 25, SCORE is hosting a free webinar on How to Effectively Use Artificial Intelligence in Your Business , where attendees will learn a six-step process for implementing AI tools, as well as actionable strategies for using AI in prospecting, negotiation and closing deals to drive business growth and success. Register here .

