Alchemy Pay Partners with Neo to Accelerate Innovation at Neo APAC Hackathon

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, has announced the partnership with Neo , the leading open-source and community-driven blockchain platform, becoming an official partner with the Neo APAC Hackathon .

Spanning from July to October 2023, this Hackathon orchestrated by Neo combines both virtual participation and on-site offline events across six APAC cities. It targets all Web3 enthusiasts from diverse tracks, including DeFi, NFT, GameFi, DAO, AI, and infrastructure, thereby fostering innovation and laying the groundwork for a brighter future within the broader blockchain industry.

As a proud partner, Alchemy Pay is committed to providing valuable assistance to all attendees of the Neo APAC Hackathon by offering discounted access to both on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. This will greatly benefit the participating projects, simplifying the onboarding process for Web2 users and driving mass adoption of blockchain technology. Participants are encouraged to visit Alchemy Pay's official website to access a discounted ramp service. Moreover, as a Singapore-based company, Alchemy Pay has received a special invitation to participate as a guest on the offline panel at the Singapore GAS Station event, taking place on September 9th-10th. This partnership between Alchemy Pay and Neo aims to foster outstanding ideas and talent, contributing to the advancement of the industry.

Hackathon Essentials: Total Prizes and Event Details

Neo APAC Hackathon allows participants to engage in a hybrid approach, effectively adopting virtual and on-site participation to enhance outreach and promote communication. Participants have the flexibility to join online panel discussions, coding workshops, and office hours, ensuring that geographic boundaries do not hinder engagement while also providing technical support. The event will feature GAS Stations in five APAC cities: Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangalore, Seoul, and Singapore, each hosting a two-day hacking weekend, offering elite Web3 developers an excellent platform to showcase their skills and establish valuable connections. The invite-only finale will take place in Hong Kong, where the ultimate prizes and winners in five categories will be unveiled.

Neo APAC Hackathon presents five distinct categories: DeFi and Payment, NFT and Gaming, AI, Social and DAO, Infrastructure and Tooling, and General for participants to choose from. The victorious teams in each category will receive a prize of $10,000 in the Hong Kong finale. Additionally, two winning teams present at the offline events will be recognized with an Excellence Prize of $5,000 each and a travel grant of $1,000 to the Hong Kong finale. To access additional details, please visit the Neo APAC Hackathon official website .

Building Prosperous Web3 Together with Neo

Before this collaboration, Alchemy Pay and Neo have forged a robust and mutually beneficial partnership, positioning themselves as founding members within the Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance (BIA). Notably, Alchemy Pay has seamlessly integrated Neo's token into its fiat-crypto gateway to simplify transactions for users within Neo's ecosystem. Moreover, Alchemy Pay has introduced its ramp solution to the Neo ecosystem, allowing developers building on Neo to leverage the direct-to-customer plugin. This integration provides developers with accessible fiat-crypto solutions and the necessary support for their projects.

With the regulatory landscape in the APAC region becoming increasingly favorable, the Neo APAC Hackathon presents a significant opportunity for Alchemy Pay and Neo to strengthen their collaboration. Alchemy Pay, driven by its general mission to bridge the gap between fiat and crypto economies on a global scale, is eager to actively contribute to the industry's growth. The company is committed to identifying and supporting talented teams that can facilitate the connection of traditional users to the crypto space, thus expanding their presence in a broader territory.

Robert McCracken, the Ecosystem Lead of Alchemy Pay, expressed his thoughts on the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to be one of the official partners of Neo and the Neo APAC Hackathon. We are excited to join forces with Neo in empowering the Web3 developer community in the APAC region and collectively driving innovation in the blockchain industry. Together, we aim to create a more inclusive and prosperous future for all."

John Wang, Head of Eco-Growth at Neo comments on the partnership, "We are truly honored to have Alchemy Pay as a valued ally for the Neo APAC Hackathon. Our collaboration with Alchemy Pay signifies a long-standing friendship, and together, we are committed to providing enhanced support for startups in the Web3 space. As industry forerunners, it is our responsibility to nurture and uplift new players in the industry. We are thrilled to witness the continued prosperity of the blockchain industry as a whole."

If you are passionate about advancing the Web3 industry and eager to be a part of this fantastic event, you can sign up by registering here . For all participants seeking fiat-crypto ramp support, you can reach out through email at ramp@alchemypay.org or via the website https://alchemypay.org/contact.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain.

About Neo

Founded in 2014, Neo is an open-source, community-driven blockchain platform designed to welcome developers into the Smart Economy. By enabling developers to digitize and automate the management of assets through smart contracts, Neo is built to realize the optimized digital world of the future. As the most developer-friendly blockchain, Neo meets developers where they are by integrating seamlessly with the world's most widely used languages and tools, and providing the most feature-complete blockchain platform for building full-stack decentralized applications. With native support for powerful infrastructure including decentralized storage, oracles, and domain name service, Neo is the ideal foundation for developers to build the next generation Internet.

