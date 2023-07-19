LOMA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS PLATFORM TO REVOLUTIONIZE FRANCHISE LOCAL STORE MARKETING

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LOMA today announces the launch of its new, proprietary platform that architects, activates and attributes scalable local marketing across multi-unit systems. LOMA solves the challenge of deploying and measuring local store marketing funds and efficacy at scale, empowering both franchises and their owners to generate sustained growth.

LOMA ignites a pervasively dormant component of franchise marketing

LOMA arms franchises with an always-on marketing connection with local communities that is tracked by an omnichannel analytics dashboard and is supported through a predictable funding solution. LOMA ignites a pervasively dormant component of franchise marketing while simultaneously taking the burden off of busy franchise marketing departments and franchisees.

"We're thrilled to help franchises and their owners fill a huge gap in franchise marketing today. With franchisors busier than ever trying to grow and support owners, and owners overwhelmed with all that comes from opening a new franchise, LOMA is beyond excited to help franchises deploy the local store marketing tactics that get powerful results, without adding stress or significant work to either franchisors or their owners," said LOMA Funds CEO Alex Nocifera.

LOMA is led by a team of franchise veterans with over 50 years of combined experience. Since 2003, Alex Nocifera has founded 4 VC-backed technology companies that assist national and regional franchises. To date, his products have been adopted by more than 35,000 branded locations with brands such as Walmart, Panera Bread, Blaze Pizza, Rite Aid, Ace Hardware and more.

CMO Brett Campbell is a veteran marketing executive with over 25 years experience creating strategic marketing plans, developing unique promotions, effectively positioning brands, professional sports activation, and agency management for brands like HoneyBaked Ham, Moe's Southwest Grill, Papa John's Pizza and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

