LONGi and SolarButterfly join forces to promote sustainable living as European journey reaches a successful conclusion

XI'AN, China, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarButterfly, a solar-powered concept trailer project initiated by Swiss environmental pioneer Louis Palmer and his team and supported by LONGi, concluded its European tour on June 9th in the United Kingdom. The journey encompassed 27 countries in addition to the UK, including Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, covering a total distance of 32,745 kilometers.

Along the way, the SolarButterfly team met with environmental pioneers and hosted over 210 joint events with communities, schools, industry organisations and NGOs. Discussions on climate change, as well as the use of environmental technology, drew the attention and active participation of a wide spectrum of groups, from local communities and students to industry experts.

The SolarButterfly trailer's one-of-a-kind design allows its body to expand on both sides, converting it from a vehicle to a butterfly with its wings spread. The vehicle enhances the generation of solar energy by utilizing LONGi high-efficiency solar cells, integrating a solar-powered trailer system with a configurable living area.

In May 2022, the project team embarked on a four-year global tour starting from Switzerland, spanning over 90 countries and regions, with the goal of visiting global climate pioneers, conducting offline discussions and sharing learning experiences, eventually arriving in Paris in December 2025 to mark the tenth anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Agreement on Climate Change.

The journey seeks to promote awareness of climate change and environmental conservation by encouraging attendees throughout the world to 'look globally and act locally.'

LONGi, as a global leader in solar technology, is committed to its role of advocator, practitioner and leader in the sustainable development of clean energy.

As a SolarButterfly partner, the company contributes to the environmental initiative by supplying its proprietary high-efficiency cells and engaging with its local partners to participate in offline events at tour destinations, promoting solar power and a greener, lower-carbon lifestyle.

LONGi will not only continue to invest in R&D and technological innovation in its photovoltaic products and solutions but also plans to continue its partnership with SolarButterfly, motivating individuals to take action and minimize their carbon footprint via the use of green power, in order to create a sustainable future.

The trailer has now arrived in Canada and is on its way across North and Central America. It will journey from Canada to the United States, Mexico and beyond, continuing to spread the environmental message of the SolarButterfly to everyone it encounters.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

