Shadowbox Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadowbox, a leading innovator in healthcare automation solutions, announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. The audit, conducted by CPA firm Sensiba, LLP, affirms that Shadowbox meets the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security standard is an audit report that validates controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. With no noted exceptions, Sensiba issued a "clean" audit opinion.

"Obtaining our SOC 2 Type II attestation underscores our ongoing commitment to the highest level of security, compliance and data integrity," said Gregory A. Stein, Shadowbox Founder and CEO. "Our customers and partners can use Shadowbox with the highest confidence that our platform is tightly monitored and managed."

Shadowbox redefines workflow automation between healthcare providers and their customers, instantly connecting their systems to a library of electronic health records (EHRs). Shadowbox's patented technology enables complete, accurate, and cost-effective transfer of patient data, freeing providers from costly and time-consuming traditional integration projects. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries such as healthcare.

About Shadowbox

Shadowbox is a ground-breaking, patented automation platform built for healthcare. By powering a browser with security, AI, and user-driven cross-application connections, Shadowbox offers instant integration and automation across the healthcare ecosystem.

