Sky's the Limit: First Four Seasons Private Jet Itineraries for 2025 Revealed

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's luxury travellers are looking to see and do it all – and to do so exceptionally. The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is the ultimate opportunity to travel the world in luxurious style. All-encompassing itineraries invite families, friends and individuals to discover fascinating locales and cultures, and to see the world's most popular destinations in new and unexpected ways – all seamlessly planned by Four Seasons experts and delivered with warmth and care.

The 2025 Four Seasons Private Jet calendar begins with African Wonders (December 29, 2024 - January 10, 2025), a shorter itinerary with minimal travel across time zones perfect for families travelling with kids and equally enriching for couples and individuals. The itinerary begins in Greece and heads down the African continent with stops in Egypt, Tanzania, Rwanda, Mauritius, Zambia and South Africa, exploring ancient treasures, wildlife experiences and natural wonders along the way. Asia Unveiled (March 3-18, 2025) offers an exhilarating mix of southeast Asia's pulsing cities and idyllic islands, and includes immersive experiences in five UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These first two itineraries for 2025 are also shorter than most other Four Seasons Private Jet Experience itineraries, at 13 and 16 days, ideal for annual vacations, school breaks and coordinating busy schedules around honeymoon, anniversary or birthday celebrations.

"Each Four Seasons Private Jet Experience has been crafted with a singular focus on our guests, building itineraries that celebrate the journey as well as the destination, and ensuring that each moment can be personalised to make the experience that much more memorable," says Alejandro Reynal, Four Seasons President and CEO. "With Four Seasons genuine heart on display each step of the way, there is truly no travel experience quite like it."

Later this year, Four Seasons will roll out additional Private Jet Experience itineraries on the 2025 calendar.

A Lounge in the Sky

All itineraries are now aboard the new custom-designed Four Seasons Private Jet that debuted late last year with more space to stretch out, move around and socialize, including in a Lounge in the Sky. This communal area acts as both a social gathering spot, and the stage for on-board programming led by Four Seasons craftspeople ranging from educational presentations to sommelier-led wine tastings, wellness workshops and other surprises. Additional features include spacious bathrooms, and an enhanced in-flight entertainment system, customized App for passengers, and multi-connectivity at each seat.

"So many of our past guests have talked about the friendships they made with fellow passengers and the special bonds formed with Four Seasons people," notes Marc Speichert, Four Seasons Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "All itineraries allow for real-time customization, personalization based on guest preferences, and plenty of time to enjoy every moment. It's why our guests love this experience and continue to book with us time and time again."

Every Four Seasons Private Jet itinerary includes all flights aboard the fully customized, 48-seat Airbus A321neo-LR plus luggage coordination and ground transfers; an onboard Four Seasons Executive Chef who creates meals inspired by itinerary destinations and celebrates the unique flavours to be found along the journey; accommodations in Four Seasons hotels and resorts, or, in more remote locations, at establishments carefully selected by Four Seasons; all planned excursions, activities and meals; and 24/7 service by an inflight journey team that includes a concierge, journey physician as well as on-the-ground Four Seasons local experts and dedicated Private Jet Guest Services Manager.

Reservations Now Open: The First Two Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences for 2025

African Wonders – December 29, 2024 - January 10, 2025

Athens – The Pyramids – Serengeti – Mauritius – Rwanda – Victoria Falls – Johannesburg

Highlights include dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant on the Athenian Riviera; ringing in the new year in Cairo as an Egyptologist unlocks the mysteries of the Pyramids and Temple of the Sphinx; a bush dinner by lantern light under the watchful eye of Masai warriors that takes guests deep into Serengeti National Park; a catamaran cruise to a secluded cove for a beach barbecue in Mauritius; a hike through the lush forests of Volcanoes National Park that leads to the natural habitat of rare golden monkeys and mountain gorillas, with an introduction to the important work of the Mountain Gorilla Veterinary Project; a special day trip to awe-inspiring Victoria Falls, the world's largest natural waterfall; and exploration of the modern city of Johannesburg.

Asia Unveiled – March 3-18, 2025

Tokyo – Bali – Maldives – Hoi An – Bhutan – Angkor Wat – Bangkok

Explore the Meji-jingu shrine, a forest oasis of 120,000 trees followed by a visit to Senso-ji, the oldest temple in Tokyo; snorkel the crystal clear waters of the protected Baa Atoll and a turtle safari in the Maldives; sample street food while shopping the charming town of Hoi An in central Vietnam; go rafting in the rapids along Bali's Ayung River and relax in the Sacred River Spa; a spectacular ascent to the Taktsang Palphug Monastery 10,000 feet above sea level in Bhutan; participate in a traditional Buddhist blessing and a private tour of the world's largest temple complex of Angkor Wat; and a cruise among the stilt houses, floating kitchens and waterside temples of Bangkok's Chao Phraya River.

Limited Space Available on 2023-2024 Itineraries

Can't wait until 2025 to travel with Four Seasons? Limited space is available for Uncharted Discovery (November 30 – December 20, 2023), which includes a four-night expedition aboard a chartered private polar ship to explore Antarctic wildlife and glacier-sculpted landscapes, a private concert by South America's most prestigious orchestra, the Bogota Philharmonic, stargazing in Costa Rica, and an up-close and personal visit to Iguazú Falls. Space also remains for Ancient Explorer (August 28 – September 20, 2024), which is highlighted by stops at Easter Island, the lost city of Petra in Jordan and a visit to Taormina the picturesque backdrop for season two of the hit TV series, The White Lotus.

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is operated by the industry leader in private jet journeys TCS World Travel, dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences for the globally curious and modern luxury traveller. The aircraft is operated by Titan Airways.

