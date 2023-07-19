Sullivan Auctioneers Collector Car Division, a BigIron Company, Celebrates Impressive Achievement in Online Auctions with 100% No Reserve Docket

CARTHAGE, Ill., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sullivan Auctioneers Collector Car Division astounds the automotive hobby community once again with a highly successful 100% No Reserve online auction held on July 17 in Carthage, Illinois. This auction showcased a diverse collection of 298 No Reserve collectible vehicles. The highest-selling vehicle of the event was a driver-quality 1970 Plymouth Superbird 440cid/375hp, which achieved an impressive sale price of $186,250.

The auction received a significant global response from car enthusiasts, with engagement from tens of thousands of different IP addresses in the bidding process. Among the participants, a sizable portion consisted of new users, with the total event count including more than one million attendees.

"The strength of no-reserve collector car auctions online is truly remarkable," expressed Joe Sullivan of Sullivan Auctioneers. "We observed a diverse and high-quality docket that generated exceptional sales through the BigIron auction platform. This successful auction further attests that selling without a reserve is undeniably the most effective method to achieve the highest return."

The top four vehicles that commanded significant attention and fetched remarkable prices at the auction were:

1970 Plymouth Superbird 440cid/375hp: $186,250 1959 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible: $137,280 1968 Shelby GT500 Fastback: $109,250 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T: $105,000

Registered bidders can review all auction results by visiting the Jul 17, 2023 - Sullivan Collector Car Auction page.

Franklin Langham, Vice President of BigIron, Sullivan Auctioneers parent company, remarked, "As with all our auctions, our diverse dockets cater to a wide range of collector car enthusiasts, and we are committed to maintaining this variety to appeal to everyone's preferences. Since its inception in 2006, Sullivan Auctioneers has conducted 32 collector car auctions, and under Joe Sullivan's guidance, they have done an outstanding job of building the Collector Car Division."

"Every summer, the car auction keeps amazing us! This year was no different – it's a place where car enthusiasts can get great returns," commented Craig Hoyer, Sullivan Auctioneers Auction Manager.

To access the complete range of auction listings, visit bigiron.com and sullivanauctioneers.com. Bidders can secure their spot by registering to bid at bigiron.com/Register. This straightforward process ensures a hassle-free registration, enabling bidders to participate in upcoming auction events.

About BigIron: BigIron is a leading online auction platform that connects buyers and sellers of farm equipment, construction equipment, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, real estate, livestock, and collector cars. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences, BigIron continues to revolutionize the way people engage with the auction process. For more information, visit bigiron.com.

