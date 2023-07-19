SupportLogic Introduces First Set of Generative AI-Powered Features to Elevate the Agent Experience

SupportLogic's Response Assist and Translation Assist boost agent productivity, improve operational efficiency, and increase customer revenue retention in a secure, enterprise-grade platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic , the world's first Support Experience (SX™) management platform, today begins the rollout of its first two generative AI features for Agent SX customers. Available today, Response Assist and Translation Assist solidify SupportLogic's dedication to delivering the most advanced tech stack for empowering customer support teams or any customer-facing functions within the organization.

SupportLogic's predictive AI has been integral in automatically extracting and analyzing customer signals to create an unparalleled support experience from day one. With the rapid emergence of generative AI technology, businesses are experiencing an unprecedented acceleration in the velocity of change. These innovations present many opportunities, as well as challenges for enterprises looking to leverage these technologies in their customer support function in a trusted, secure and responsible way.

These new features include:

Response Assist : Offers tonality, grammar assistance, compliance, and soft skills coaching to customer support professionals. This enables agents to engage with confidence and improve their customer communication.





Translation Assist: Offers real-time, bi-directional language translation capabilities, with sentiment and keyword detection, and response assistance. This allows support organizations to effectively build a global team without any language constraints.

Response Assist and Translation Assist were presented at the 2023 VentureBeat Transform Conference , where SupportLogic was recognized as one of ten finalists in VentureBeat's Innovation Showcase . The award program features companies with new groundbreaking generative AI products or capabilities.

"It's been just a little over a month since we announced our ambitious GenAI product roadmap, and with these releases, we've made a bold stride towards fulfilling that promise," said SupportLogic founder and CEO, Krishna Raj Raja. "Our recognition as one of the top ten finalists in VentureBeat's Innovation Showcase further underscores the disruptive potential of our offerings. These milestones signify the next chapter in our innovation story at SupportLogic, and evidence of our relentless drive to make good on our mission to constantly surpass expectations to revolutionize the support industry."

SupportLogic previously unveiled its generative AI roadmap at the June SX Live conference, which featured industry leaders and practitioners in customer support and success. A large part of the event focused on generative AI and the opportunity to transform the support experience.

"SupportLogic is transforming the entire Support Agent Experience and is why we're trusted by some of the world's best and largest technology brands," continued Raja. "We understand the critical need to grow and protect your business at every phase of the customer journey. These new generative AI capabilities assist customer support teams as they increase productivity, drive brand loyalty and renewals by making AI more human."

SupportLogic Agent SX is available to try for free for support professionals who are using Salesforce Service Cloud. Get started at www.supportlogic.com/agentsx .

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic delivers the world's first support experience (SX) management platform that enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer to build healthy relationships and maximize customer lifetime value. SupportLogic SX uses predictive and generative AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data and provides recommendations, content and collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Databricks, Qlik, Nutanix, Rubrik, and Snowflake to prevent customer escalations, reduce churn and elevate the customer support experience. To learn more, visit supportlogic.com.

