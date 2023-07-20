Alba Wheels Up and Southfield Capital Announce the Strategic Acquisition of V.T. Mancusi, Inc.

GREENWICH, Conn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Alba Wheels Up ("Alba"), a provider of customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trade compliance and other logistics services, based in Valley Stream, NY, has acquired V.T. Mancusi, Inc. ("V.T. Mancusi", or the "Company"), a provider of customs brokerage and trade compliance services primarily for the flavors and fragrances and related end markets.
Headquartered in Lawrence, NY, V.T. Mancusi provides customs brokerage with expertise in the flavors and fragrances end markets as well as expertise in foreign trade zone ("FTZ") processing. The partnership will bolster Alba's customs brokerage and trade compliance capabilities. The V.T. Mancusi team will be joining the Alba team at Alba's headquarters in Valley Stream, NY.
About Alba Wheels Up
Alba is a fully integrated logistics provider offering customs brokerage, logistics, trade intelligence and industry-leading supply chain solutions to middle market and larger companies. Alba is headquartered in Valley Stream, NY with branch offices in Jersey City, NJ, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA and San Francisco, CA.
For more information, please visit www.albawheelsup.com.
About Southfield Capital
Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.
For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.
