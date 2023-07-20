COVETRUS® EXPANDS GREATPETCARE™ FURTHER UNIFYING CONNECTED CARE SOLUTIONS FOR VETERINARIANS AND PET PARENTS

Pet health and wellness content and tools now integrated with Covetrus software solutions

PORTLAND, Maine, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the expansion of GreatPetCare™, an all-in-one engagement and pet health education platform that furthers the company's connected care mission to strengthen the relationship between veterinarians and pet parents. Access to GreatPetCare is offered for free to veterinarians and their clients in the United States.

"With GreatPetCare, Covetrus is revolutionizing the way veterinarians engage with pet parents."

"As a leading provider of 'Connected Care' technologies, Covetrus enables vet practices to unlock much-needed workflow efficiencies, improve outcomes, and enhance the customer experience," said Georgia Wraight, executive vice president and president, Global Technology Solutions at Covetrus. "With GreatPetCare, Covetrus is revolutionizing the way veterinarians engage with pet parents by integrating personalized health and wellness information and tools with client communication, prescription management and customized care plans, thereby enabling veterinarians to extend care beyond the exam room."

GreatPetCare is a first-of-its-kind solution featuring veterinarian-approved content and tools to help pet parents care for the health and wellbeing of their pets. GreatPetCare is also now fully integrated with Covetrus online pharmacies, giving pet parents a convenient online option to easily renew or refill approved prescriptions directly from their veterinarian. In addition, GreatPetCare gives veterinary practices an easy way to seamlessly communicate with pet parents for appointment and medication reminders, information about Covetrus Care Plans and personalized recommendations to better care for their pets. This digital experience can save practices valuable time and money.

"It takes a lot to impress me, and the GreatPetCare team has done it brilliantly," said Dr. Carol Falck, practice owner of Petwise in Cleveland, GA. "While most software systems and apps focus on the pet side of business, Covetrus is the first to bridge the gap with GreatPetCare, helping us celebrate the human-animal bond and build the relationships we work so diligently to develop with our veterinary clients. I'm excited to hear about new innovative developments, like creating a health journal for pet parents, and I'm giving them four paws up for creativity and passion."

The GreatPetCare website generates over 1 million visitors per month1, most of which are pet parents using search engines such as Google to find information about caring for their pets.2 While internet searches regarding a pet's health or behavior can be useful, they can also contain misinformation which may be harmful to a pet. A recent study demonstrated that 64 percent of pet parents consider veterinarian-recommended websites as providing credible and reliable information.3 Through its tools and capabilities, GreatPetCare strengthens the relationship between the veterinarian and pet parents, delivering on its mission to improve patient outcomes while meeting the needs of today's pet parents.

To access GreatPetCare, visit www.greatpetcare.com.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary health. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 veterinary customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit www.covetrus.com.

