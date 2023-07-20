FinVolution Publishes Fifth Annual ESG Report

SHANGHAI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced it has released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, the Company's fifth consecutive annual ESG report. The report highlights FinVolution's ESG efforts and accomplishments in 2022, underscoring its long-standing commitment to a better society and environment sustainability.

Mr. Tiezheng Li, President and CEO of FinVolution, commented, "Guided by our long-standing values of 'customer-oriented, simple and reliable, excellence-driven, mutual empowerment,' FinVolution strives to integrate ESG best practices across its business operations. We actively deepened our ESG engagement in 2022, empowering finance with technology to advance financial inclusivity, accelerate innovation and bolster protection of consumer rights and interests. Our 2022 ESG report is a snapshot of our forward-thinking initiatives, showcasing our dedication to driving sustainability and enhancing value creation for our stakeholders."

"In 2022, we obtained the ISO 14064 verification from SGS, a well-known international standard certification organization. We also achieved the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and publicly endorsed and advocated for the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact. Thanks to these and other efforts, we are proud to have received a "low risk" ESG rating from Sustainalytics for the second consecutive year, a powerful testament to our vision for the future of ESG as well as our effective sustainability policies and practices. Moving forward, we will expand our cooperation with independent ESG rating platforms around the globe as we broaden FinVolution's international presence, leveraging innovative technologies to contribute to sustainability and make financial services better worldwide." concluded Mr. Li.

Key highlights from FinVolution's 2022 ESG report include the Company's initiatives with respect to:

ESG strategy and management;

Comprehensive risk management;

Information security & privacy protection;

Customer protection & responsible operations;

Inclusive finance;

Employee care and training & development mechanisms; and

Contribution to industry development.

These disclosures detail the Company's strategy for responsible and sustainable growth and innovation. The ESG report has been prepared in compliance with the core option of the Global Reporting Initiative's Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) and in accordance with MSCI ESG Rating Methodology. For more information regarding GRI Standard and MSCI ESG Rating Methodology, please visit:

https://www.globalreporting.org

https://www.msci.com

To download FinVolution's ESG reports, please visit:

http://ir.finvgroup.com

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China and internationally connecting underserved borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had over 164.5 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit http://ir.finvgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase the volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and FinVolution does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

FinVolution Group

Head of Investor Relations

Jimmy Tan, IRC

Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200 Ext. 8601

Email: ir@xinye.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Email: finv@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE FinVolution Group