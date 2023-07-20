LyondellBasell Recognized as ESG Leader

HOUSTON and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it received a rating of AA, on a scale of CCC to AAA, in the MSCI ESG Ratings Assessment and is now part of the 'leader' category. The new rating is an improvement from the 'A' status LyondellBasell received last year and is reflective of the actions the company has taken on carbon mitigation and its industry-leading corporate governance practices.

"Our ESG success is measured by the meaningful progress we continue to make on our climate strategy, transparency and the actions we take," said Andrea Brown, LyondellBasell chief sustainability officer. "We believe in creating solutions for everyday sustainable living, and an important component of this is ensuring we maintain our momentum in progressing our ESG activities in a positive direction."

AA ratings are awarded to the top 10% of companies within each sector included in the index — those who are leading their industry in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities. For more information, please see the MSCI ESG Ratings website.

We are LyondellBasell – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

