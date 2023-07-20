NxGen COACH Network Founder and CEO, Archie L. Jones, Jr. appointed to Chemonics International, Inc. Board of Directors

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Archie L. Jones, Jr., Founder and CEO of global leadership development firm NxGen COACH Network, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Chemonics International, Inc. Now a part of the team of thousands of global Chemonics employees in over 100 countries, Archie is excited to COACH, Create Opportunity And Cultivate Humanity, the next generation of leaders.

"COACHing is what Chemonics does globally, by promoting meaningful change around the world to help people live healthier, more productive, and more independent lives.", Archie L. Jones, Jr.

Archie founded NxGen COACH Network to develop leaders from underrepresented communities, aid in increasing candidate diversity in governance, and empower underinvested communities through economic justice. We partner with executives, advisors, investors, and educators to invest social, experiential, and leadership capital in the next generation of leaders because we recognize how this shift will drive value creation for organizations and society.

NxGen COACH Network proudly shares Chemonics' values including Caring, Excellence, Innovation, Integrity, and Opportunity. Chemonics, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned ESOP company. This allows employees to share directly in the growth and success of the company.

About Archie L. Jones, Jr

Archie L. Jones, Jr. is an accomplished investor, advisor, educator, and author. He draws from his leadership journey to empower and coach the next generation of global leaders.

An award-winning Harvard Business School Professor, Archie develops and delivers curricular innovation focusing on entrepreneurial leadership. For three decades, he has led successful private equity investments and value creation in public and private companies including Merrill Lynch, Parthenon Capital, Kenexa, IBM, and NOW Corporation. With his focus on strategy, private equity and corporate M&A transactions, Archie led investments across a variety of industries and sectors in the US, Asia, and Europe. He is a Senior Advisor of Six Pillars Partners.

Archie currently serves on the Board of Directors of Fleetcor Technologies, Inc., Chemonics International, Inc. and was named one of Savoy Magazine's "Most Influential Black Corporate Directors'' .

His social impact work with organizations such as Year Up and New Profit drive innovation and systemic change. Archie serves as Board Chairman of Project Evident, is a board member of the Mickey Leland Kibbutzim Foundation, and the Elev8 Foundation.

Archie is a NACD Certified Director, Certified Public Accountant, and graduate of Morehouse College and Harvard Business School.

