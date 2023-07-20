Winston & Strawn's Miami Office Strengthens Corporate Practice With Addition of Tax Duo Jeffrey Rubinger and Summer LePree

MIAMI, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today that longtime colleagues and tax lawyers Jeffrey Rubinger and Summer LePree have joined the firm's Miami office as partners in the Tax Practice. Their arrival comes shortly after that of corporate Partner David Wells, who joined the office in May.

Jeff is a highly experienced lawyer with over 25 years of international tax experience. He has advised clients in diverse industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, real estate, investment funds, and family offices. Jeff applies a vast and deep knowledge of complex cross-border tax laws in a variety of jurisdictions (including countries in South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East) to advise U.S. companies expanding overseas as well as foreign businesses investing in the United States. He has also served as tax counsel on federal, state, and local tax issues involving corporate reorganizations, partnerships, and subchapter S corporations. He served for many years as a certified public accountant at a major accounting firm and has been an adjunct tax professor at the University of Miami for the past 13 years.

Summer's practice is focused on advising U.S. and foreign-based public and private companies in connection with their inbound and outbound U.S. international tax planning. She constantly monitors developments in U.S. and global tax laws and thoughtfully advises clients on the relevant implications for their businesses. Summer regularly assists clients with Subpart F, GILTI, and FDII planning; FIRPTA issues; treaty planning and analysis; and overall structuring for tax optimization. She serves as the ABA Tax Section's Council Director for the International Committees. Summer is also an adjunct professor in the graduate tax program at the University of Florida Levin College of Law and the University of Miami School of Law.

In a joint statement, Jeff and Summer said, "We are honored to arrive together in joining the rapidly growing team of lawyers in Winston's Miami office. The well-rounded portfolio of legal services the office provides will permit us to offer practical tax solutions to clients engaged in complex business transactions in the United States and internationally."

"Jeff and Summer's combined tax backgrounds will prove to be an invaluable resource for our clients," said Enrique J. Martin, Miami office managing partner. "Tax issues are a key factor in the design and success of corporate transactions. That is particularly true for cross-border deals, where their ability to quickly navigate the complex tax laws of various jurisdictions will be especially valuable to our clients."

Enrique continued, "The arrival of these partners also marks a milestone in the Miami office's rapid, continued growth. Since founding this office just over a year ago, Winston has strategically built a team of top-tier litigators and transactional lawyers—drawn from the South Florida legal community—to address the full range of clients' legal and business challenges. As private capital increasingly flows through South Florida from multiple sources, it fosters a dynamic regional economy. That creates a unique opportunity for Winston's Miami office to offer a holistic, multifaceted approach to client service."

"This new tax team is a key component of, and complement to, our Miami office, as Jeff and Summer will significantly enhance our ability to provide clients with tax counsel that facilitates companies' domestic and international business deals," noted Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Their proven experience across numerous key industries will make them tremendous assets to a diverse array of clients both inside and outside the United States."

About our Miami office

Winston & Strawn's Miami office leverages the area's status as a dynamic financial hub, an epicenter of business activity spanning numerous industries, and a critical nexus point for banking and international trade with the United States, Latin America, and other parts of the world.

The office serves clients representing some of the global economy's strongest and fastest-growing sectors, including complex commercial litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, financial services, fintech, cryptocurrency and blockchain, real estate, energy and infrastructure, and restructuring.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

