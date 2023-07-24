MAPLIGHT THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS TIM GARNETT, M.D. TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Industry Leader Appointed to MapLight's Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MapLight Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop targeted, novel therapeutics to improve the lives of people with brain disorders, today announced the appointment of Tim Garnett, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Garnett is a pharmaceutical executive with decades of experience in drug development and strategic portfolio management.

Garnett is proud to join the Board as MapLight moves drug candidates through development and on to registrational trials

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Garnett to MapLight's Board as we advance our pipeline of assets targeting neurodegenerative and neurocognitive disorders," said Christopher Kroeger, M.D., MBA, MapLight's Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder. "Both his significant industry experience and his background in neuroscience make him an excellent complement to our existing board membership and the strategic focus of our leadership team."

Dr Garnett's extensive leadership experience spans clinical development, portfolio management, medical affairs, regulatory and safety functions. Dr Garnett had a highly successful 20-year career at Eli Lilly where he held roles of increasing responsibility including Chief Medical Officer. While at Lilly, he led successful clinical development of new treatments across several therapeutic areas, including women's health care, endocrinology, and neuroscience. His experience included guiding regulatory strategy leading to product approvals and launch across several markets, including the US, Europe, China, and Japan.

Dr Garnett has served on multiple boards and is currently Board Chair of Ophirex, a Board Member of Carmot Therapeutics and a member of the Advisory Panel of Cambridge Innovation Capital.

"I am proud to join MapLight's Board of Directors as the company moves multiple drug candidates through development and on to registrational trials," said Tim Garnett, MD. "MapLight has a promising pipeline of novel assets and a talented leadership team of distinguished neuroscience veterans unique within biopharma. I look forward to contributing to the Company's efforts to deliver innovative treatments to improve the lives of people with brain disorders."

Dr. Garnett holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from St. George's, University of London. He is a Fellow of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine (FFPM) and a Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (FRCOG).

About MapLight Therapeutics

MapLight Therapeutics is working to develop targeted, novel therapeutics to improve the lives of people with difficult-to-treat brain disorders. Today, there are few therapeutic options for people living with conditions such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, Parkinson's Disease, and Schizophrenia. The available therapies are limited by modest efficacy and significant side effects. MapLight is committed to redefining this standard of care. The company's unique discovery platform combines novel, proprietary technologies to uncover the individual circuits that misfire in brain disorders and treat those circuits with effective, safe therapeutics. MapLight was founded in 2019 by a team of renowned neuroscientists who led the discovery of such groundbreaking technologies as optogenetics and STARmap. Learn more at www.maplightrx.com.

