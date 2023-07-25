Holland America Line's New '42-Day Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage' in 2024 is Inspired by a Cruise from a Century Ago

Cruise sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale to nine countries around the Mediterranean

SEATTLE, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is adding another Legendary Voyage to its diverse roster of lengthier cruises from convenient gateways. The "42-day Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage" aboard Volendam departing Nov. 9, 2024, was inspired by a voyage the cruise line operated nearly 100 years ago. Perfectly designed for today's traveler, the 2024 departure sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, allowing guests to experience 16 different ports across nine countries, all without international air.

Holland America Line's Volendam will depart on the new ' (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to add a longer voyage that makes it easy to explore the Med in depth without a long-haul flight."

The original voyage that provided the vision for the "42-day Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage" departed New York City Feb. 4, 1925, aboard Rotterdam IV and carried just 550 guests across the Atlantic Ocean to explore many of the same ports. The 2024 cruise follows in the footsteps of the 1925 journey, visiting Portugal, Morocco, Italy, Greece, Israel, Egypt, Tunisia, Gibraltar (United Kingdom) and Spain.

"Holland America Line was one of the first companies to feature cruise vacations that went beyond a transatlantic crossing, and today we're continuing to innovate our itineraries by offering memorable voyages like this ultimate Mediterranean and Atlantic passage sailing," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. "Since introducing this new Legendary category of cruises that offer an in-depth focus on one region, they've been very popular. We're excited to add a longer voyage that makes it easy to explore the Med in depth without a long-haul flight."

The "42-day Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage" route first visits Horta and Ponta Delgada in the Azores after crossing the Atlantic Ocean. A call at Tangier, Morocco, is followed by overnight visits to both Livorno and Civitavecchia, Italy. From Livorno, guests can explore Florence or Pisa, while Rome is easily accessed from Civitavecchia. Volendam then makes way to Naples, Italy, and Catania, Sicily, before Piraeus (Athens), Greece.

Guests will then explore the Holy Land at Haifa (Tel Aviv) and Ashdod (Jerusalem), Israel, followed by Port Said and Alexandria (Cairo), in Egypt. The final ports on the voyage include La Goulette (Tunis), Tunisia; Gibraltar; Cadiz (Seville), Spain: and Casablanca, Morocco. The cruise concludes Dec. 21 at Fort Lauderdale.

What is a 'Legendary Voyage'?

These lengthier cruises, which range from 25 to 59 days, combine the ceremony of Holland America Line's Grand Voyages while focusing on a singular region. They visit some of the most unique ports while offering guests an in-depth exploration. Shipboard programming is specially curated to share insights into the history and culture of the destinations visited.

Most of Holland America Line's Legendary Voyages sail roundtrip or to/from a North American homeport, allowing travelers to see the world from their doorstep with a convenient domestic flight and easy embarkation. The itineraries are offered on a variety of the line's perfectly sized ships where guests enjoy the "best of" Grand Voyages on-board programming such as iconic theme parties, memorable sailaways and classic cruise activities to further enhance the experience.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line