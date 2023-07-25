Michigan To Host Black Tech Weekend In The Fall

CINCINNATI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its Summer 2023 return to Cincinnati, the Black Tech Week brand will head to Detroit, MI to present Black Tech Weekend; October 12 - 14.

Announced on the final day of the flagship conference to a capacity filled ballroom at Cincinnati's Music Hall, Black Tech Weekend is headed to Detroit, Michigan. This distilled adaptation of the main conference aims to bring the content, connection and incredible energy that has come to be expected from the Black Tech Week brand.

"The city's growth in early-stage funding and investor activity makes it a great fit for BTW," says Candice Matthews Brackeen, Founder and CEO of Lightship Foundation. "When a startup ecosystem is so rapidly emerging, especially in a city so rich with Black entrepreneurial and professional talent, it's really important that we are intentional about acknowledging and including resources specifically created and curated for those builders. We've worked in Detroit in the past and are thrilled to be invited back to share Black Tech Weekend with the city's remarkable innovation community."

Black Tech Weekend will be held in partnership with and immediately following Michigan Tech Week, including support from title sponsors Venture 313 and the Song Foundation. "When you have the energy and the movement behind Black Tech Week coming to our city, bringing together the strength and creativity of Black tech founders, thought-leaders and investors, it's crucial that Detroit's contribution to the conversation has the strongest possible base of support," said Song Foundation's Executive Director Khalilah Burt Gaston. "Black Tech Weekend Detroit aligns perfectly with Song Foundation's commitment to fostering a tech ecosystem where emergent leadership and inclusive technology come together to move our communities forward in the most equitable manner possible. We know that these are conversations that matter, that these ideas will create change, and that this weekend will bring together the people and the projects that can help make this a reality."

Black Tech Weekend aims to collaborate with ecosystems across the country to offer meaningful, actionable content and connection to Black entrepreneurs and innovators. "As Detroit continues to cement itself as the premier technology hub, it's critical to highlight and lift up our Black talent and entrepreneurs who have made Detroit into the destination it is," said James Feagin, founder of Venture 313. "Venture 313 is proud of its ongoing commitment to Black disrupters and support in bringing events like Black Tech Weekend to Detroit, and we're excited to work with the Lightship Foundation, Song Foundation and others on an impactful event."

Black Tech Weekend will be held at the Albert Kahn- designed Book Depository on the Michigan Central mobility campus. Built in 1936 in the Corktown neighborhood, the former U.S. Post Office is now home to NewLab.

About Lightship Foundation

Lightship Foundation is an impact-driven organization serving remarkable entrepreneurs and ecosystems across the U.S. By leveraging corporate partnerships, specialized programming and capital investments, Lightship drives sustainable growth within the minority innovation economy. Since 2017, the organization has guided over 200 companies led by women, FOC (Founders of Color), and those entrepreneurs representing the LGBTIQ and disabled communities to more than $120 million in venture funding.

About Black Tech Week

Black Tech Week is a culture driven experience empowered by community and corporate collaboration. BTW connects investors, entrepreneurs, tech professionals and creatives across several days of curated content, social events and incredible energy. Connect with Black Tech Week on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and visit the Black Tech Week website for more information.

About Venture 313

Venture 313 is a platform that was built by and for the people of Detroit and provides the capital, coaching and community they need to not just start businesses, but to launch ventures. It was founded through a $10 million investment by the Gilbert Family Foundation to three founding partners: TechTown, Invest Detroit and Detroit Development Fund.

Venture 313 deploys critical capital to Detroit businesses through a mixture of grant funding and equity-like investments, depending on a business' size, situation and need. It also provides unique programming and networking opportunities for participating Detroit businesses.

To learn more, visit Venture313.com.

About Song Foundation

Song Foundation invests in ideas, people, and organizations that amplify equity, power, prosperity, and joy throughout Southeast Michigan. We envision an equitable, powerful, and thriving community where we all prosper. We fund projects that focus on diverse youth and emergent leadership, inclusive technology and entrepreneurship, and transformative social justice and activism. To learn more, visit us at: https://song.foundation/

