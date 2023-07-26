HOMMA Group Wins Startup World Cup 2023 Kyoto Regional Pitch Event

Builder/designer of turnkey smart homes competes for $1 million prize at Grand Finale event to be held December 1st in San Francisco

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOMMA Group, Inc. (HOMMA), a hybridized technology developer, designer and builder of turnkey smart homes, announced today it won the Startup World Cup 2023 Regionals pitch event in Kyoto, Japan. Startup World Cup , billed as the largest startup competition around the world, is a global series of conferences and competitions with applicants from 50 countries competing for a $1 million grand prize.

In Kyoto, HOMMA surpassed 11 other finalists, scoring high marks for its technology, business model, market potential, and future growth.

Smart home builders are challenged with delivering mass housing solutions to an exponentially growing do-it-for-me segment demanding ease-of-use and simplicity. The HOMMA smart home model is unique to the residential real estate market: The company designs and builds both single and multi-family homes, and has also developed proprietary technology that, in concert with modern architecture and design, and sourced quality materials, creates more harmonious living experiences.

HOMMA plans to expand its business by focusing on collaboration projects with partner companies and builders who develop multi-family homes and share the same vision. Such collaborations will allow HOMMA to rapidly share the HOMMA Future Living Experience to a broader audience.

As an example of this collaboration, Mitsubishi Corporation's real estate investment subsidiary, Diamond Realty Investments, Inc., along with Alamo Manhattan, are leveraging HOMMA's designs and proprietary technology including software, hardware and integrated apps to deliver a seamless smart home experience into its projects.

HOMMA looks forward to presenting at the Grand Finale event in San Francisco on December 1st, 2023.

About Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup is a global series of conferences and competitions that bring together the top startups, investors, entrepreneurs, media, and tech CEOs from around the world. Starting with thousands of applications for regional competitions in over 70 countries across six continents, hundreds of selected startups compete for the chance to move onto the Grand Finale event in San Francisco to win a $1 million investment grand prize. Startup World Cup is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures in partnership with investors and local sponsors.

About HOMMA

HOMMA is at the intersection of real estate development, architecture, and technology. Based in Japan and Silicon Valley, California, HOMMA is made up of a team of architects, technologists and designers focused on creating spaces for lives to be more fully lived. HOMMA to date has completed the production of "HOMMA ZERO" (Hayward, CA), "HOMMA HAUS Waterside" (Benicia, CA), and "HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor" (Portland, OR), the nation's first pre-configured, multi-family smart home community. For more information, reach out to us at press@hom.ma or visit www.hom.ma .

