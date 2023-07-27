NICKELODEON AND SPIN MASTER ENTERTAINMENT RENEW PRESCHOOL POWERHOUSE PAW PATROL® AND HIT SPINOFF RUBBLE & CREW® FOR NEW SEASONS IN 10th ANNIVERSARY YEAR OF GLOBAL FRANCHISE

PAW Patrol Greenlit for 11th Season, Rubble & Crew Renewed for Season Two

Anniversary Celebration Continues with First-Ever Crossover Event Premiering

Monday, July 31, on Nickelodeon

BURBANK, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment are doubling down on global preschool powerhouse PAW Patrol in its 10th anniversary year with season renewals of the top-rated series and its hit spinoff Rubble & Crew. The award-winning animated series PAW Patrol has been greenlit for an 11th season (26 half-hour episodes), while Rubble & Crew has been renewed for season two (26 half-hour episodes). This news comes just ahead of the first-ever PAW Patrol and Rubble & Crew TV crossover event on Monday, July 31, as brand-new episodes of both series premiere back-to-back beginning at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

The 11th season of PAW Patrol will follow the paw-some pack of pups--Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker--as they take on exciting new missions around Adventure Bay. Whether it's exciting aerial adventures or fired-up rescues, new pup pals and action-packed episodes are on the way. In the upcoming second season of Rubble & Crew, Rubble, his friends and his family return to construct more pup-tastic builds, as the pups continue to help expand and grow their new town of Builder Cove.

The PAW Patrol and Rubble & Crew crossover event on Monday, July 31, features the following brand-new episodes:

11 a.m. (ET /PT) – PAW Patrol "Charger Visits the Pups/Pups Save a Shiny Ride"

Rubble's cousin Charger visits Adventure Bay just in time to help when Mr. Porter's café gets destroyed by a geyser.

11:30 a.m. (ET /PT) – Rubble & Crew "The Crew and Marshall Build a Fire Station"

Rubble and his family construct Builder Cove's first-ever fire station, complete with an inspection by Marshall. When Speed Meister's sneaky sabotage traps Marshall's fire truck, the pups must work together to put out a blazing fire.

On Paramount+, a daring six-part special event, PAW Patrol: Moto Pups, will be available to stream starting Friday, Aug. 11. When the Ruff-Ruff Pack stops by Adventure Bay to cause some wheel trouble, the PAW Patrol needs some cool new moto moves and their purr-fect new friend, Wild Cat, to help save the day. This special appears alongside the currently available specials: PAW Patrol: Super Charged; PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue; PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue; PAW Patrol: Cat Pack; and the recently added PAW Patrol: Mission PAW, which follows the pups on a royally epic, five-part adventure.

Since launching on Nickelodeon 10 years ago on Aug. 12, 2013, PAW Patrol has consistently ranked as a top-rated preschool series, reaching over 350 million households globally in over 180 territories and in 35 languages. The beloved property's first-ever spinoff Rubble & Crew debuted earlier this year on Feb. 3 and follows fan-favorite character Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures.

The 10-year milestone celebration will culminate on Friday, Sept. 29, when PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie brings preschoolers' favorite pups back to the big screen for an exclusive theatrical release. From Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures, the CGI-animated film will feature new voice talents, including Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Christian Convery, Ron Pardo, Lil Rel Howery, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez, North West, Saint West, Christian Corrao, Luxton Handspiker, Nylan Parthipan, Callum Shoniker, James Marsden, Kristen Bell and Finn Lee-Epp, alongside returning cast members Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo and Kim Kardashian.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

