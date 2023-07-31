EpicQuest Education's Davis College Announces Articulation Agreement with Northeastern University - Ranked by US News as a Top 50 US University

EEIQ is Committed to Student Success at Davis College and EduGlobal College,

its Two Owned and Operated Colleges

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that on July 19, 2023, Davis College and Northeastern University signed an Articulation Agreement (the "Agreement") whereby upon admission, Davis College students can transfer credits earned at Davis College to Northeastern University's College of Professional Studies Bachelor of Science programs.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (PRNewswire)

"Our agreement with Northeastern University offers our students a pathway for achieving Bachelor of Science degrees in three distinct programs," said Diane Brunner, President of Davis College. "Northeastern University is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious universities in the US, and we are pleased to enter this agreement given their history of academic excellence and commitment to innovation. And while Davis College will begin to offer a four-year Bachelor of Science in Business degree in the Fall of 2023, we are pleased to provide our students with an academic pathway with Northeastern University as both schools are well aligned in providing elite career-oriented professional training."

"EpicQuest Education's mission is to provide a cost-effective and a skills-based academic experience for its students. In addition, our numerous collaborations with institutions of higher learning in Malaysia , the Philippines , Singapore , Sri Lanka , China and the UK can potentially offer enriched multicultural experiences to our students," continued Ms. Brunner. "In addition to our pathway programs, our core mission of internationalization helps Davis College students reach their full potential so as to better prepare them for careers in the global economy."

As described in the Agreement with Northeastern University, Davis College students would be required to complete applicable Associate of Applied Business degrees. Upon admission to Northeastern University's College of Professional Studies programs, Davis College students would be able to transfer the credits earned at Davis College towards achieving Bachelor of Science degrees at Northeastern University's College of Professional Studies in Management, Digital Media and Communication, and Project Management. Northeastern University's College of Professional Studies has full discretion as to the acceptance of each Davis College student into these programs. The Agreement is effective beginning in Spring 2023 and will be in effect for an initial period of three years, and will be automatically extended unless terminated by either party.

About Northeastern University

Northeastern University is a prominent private research university located on an urban campus in Boston, and is a global research university as well as a recognized leader in experiential lifelong learning. Northeastern University's approach is to integrate real-world experience with education, research, and innovation that empowers its students. The university has one of the largest co-op programs in the world where students alternate periods of academic study with periods of professional employment related to their major. With more than 36,000 full-time and part-time students, Northeastern University offers undergraduate and graduate programs in 10 colleges and schools across its 14 campuses worldwide. Northeastern University is ranked #44 in the current US News annual ranking of top US universities, which can be seen online at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/rankings/national-universities. For more information about Northeastern University, please visit www.northeastern.edu.

About Davis College

Davis College was founded in 1858 and is a private career-training college located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis College offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis College offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition to its offering a four-year Bachelor of Science in Business degree, expected to begin in the Fall of 2023, Davis College has agreements with several four-year US universities for 'transfer pathways' that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission with the ability to transfer earned course credits. Davis College is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit www.daviscollege.edu/ .

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contacts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

+1 513-649-8350

info@epicquesteducation.com

Investor Relations:

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

david.rudnick@preceptir.com

Source: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EpicQuest Education Group International Limited