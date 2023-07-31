Moments Made Sweeter with Stella Rosa® Wines and Lainey Wilson

Two Icons at the Heart of Pop Culture and Celebrations Come Together for a Stella-r Campaign of Sips and Sweetness this Summer

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is a collection of small moments and America's #1 imported wine, Stella Rosa® Wines , is proud to announce another exciting milestone: a collaborative campaign of two industry powerhouses. According to a recent study , celebrating positive life events increases perceived social support. Stella Rosa and country music star, Lainey Wilson , are on a mission to spread positive vibes by inspiring consumers to gather, raise a glass, and #stellabrate every moment. Stella Rosa proudly offers 30+ wines in its portfolio, a glass for every occasion on the good 'ole journey.

Stella Rosa® Wines recently released the ' Moments Made Sweeter ' campaign featuring Lainey Wilson. The campaign emphasizes celebrating the journey, not just the destination. Stella Rosa® was there to celebrate with Lainey Wilson when she set off on her first solo headlining tour , won Female Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, and of course, raised a glass on National Wine Day .

Stella Rosa Wines' impact on pop culture today is undeniable - from trendy cocktail recipes to new innovations like canned wines , spicy flavors , non-alcoholic wine and more, Gen Z and Millennials are embracing the moments to #stellabrate.

Stella Rosa Wines' nostalgic yet ever-evolving presence is what initially attracted Wilson to team up with the brand, but it was Stella Rosa Wines' commitment to supporting her journey, and that of other women in music, that gave her endorsement deeper meaning for both Stella Rosa and Lainey Wilson fans.

"Whether I'm at home or on the road, I'm always dreaming up new ways to express myself through more than just my music," said Wilson "There are so many small moments along this crazy journey that have helped build my story, which is why I love to savor them, and Stella Rosa makes them that much sweeter."

Whether she's entertaining at home or on the road, Lainey Wilson is a proud fan of Stella Rosa's various collections, including but not limited to:

"Everyone has a story to tell, a reason to celebrate, or a tradition to keep alive and our hope is that Stella Rosa Wines can be there to make those moments sweeter," says Stella Rosa® Wines President, Steve Riboli. "Lainey Wilson is the ultimate example of perseverance and authenticity. She is comfortable in her journey, and we hope that can serve as an inspiration to other Stella Rosa fans."

To learn more about the 'Moments Made Sweeter' campaign, visit our Stella Rosa website . For the official commercial, watch here . Follow Stella Rosa Wines on Instagram at @ StellaRosa for the latest happenings.

More about Stella Rosa Wines

Stella Rosa® is a selection of semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines, evolving with the spirit of the times when it comes to wine trends and popular culture. Among its impressive achievements are a 10x Impact Magazine Hot Brand award and its position as the #1 imported wine in America. Most recently, Stella Rosa® curated a collection of hand-crafted premium and fruit-flavored Brandy made from high-quality grapes grown in Northern Italy. Stella Rosa® is created by Riboli Family Wines, a Los Angeles-based establishment founded in 1917. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com .

Instagram: @ StellaRosa

Twitter: @ StellaRosaWines

More about Lainey Wilson

As the leading female winner at the 2023 ACM awards, Billboard Women in Music's "Rulebreaker", CMA's 2022 Female Vocalist and New Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson has made a name for herself as one of music's most buzzed-about new artists. Her critically acclaimed album, "Bell Bottom Country," has amassed over 430 million streams and continues to reach new heights across charts and with hits like "Heart Like A Truck" and "Watermelon Moonshine". Most recently, she made her acting debut on the hit series "Yellowstone", where she showcased other hits off her recent album. For more information visit www.laineywilson.com.

Instagram: @laineywilsonmusic

Twitter: @laineywilson

