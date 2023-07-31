SCHOCHOR, STATON, GOLDBERG AND CARDEA, P.A. ANNOUNCE NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED ADVOCATE FOR SEX ABUSE VICTIMS AS A NEW CLIENT AND SPOKESPERSON

Teresa Lancaster, who was featured in The Keepers documentary on Netflix,

is an attorney and sex abuse survivor turned advocate for victims of abuse

BALTIMORE, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. today announced that the leading Maryland medical malpractice, personal injury and civil litigation law firm has secured nationally recognized advocate for sexual abuse victims, Teresa Lancaster, as a client of the firm.

Lancaster, a sex abuse victim who was featured in the Netflix documentary, The Keepers, will be represented by the firm and will also serve as a well-respected spokesperson for the thousands of other sex abuse victims across Maryland.

"We are honored to have our firm chosen to represent such a powerful advocate and voice in the fight against sexual abuse in all its forms across Maryland and the entire country," said Jonathan Schochor, Founding Partner and Chairman of Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. "Teresa Lancaster has bravely shared her powerful story as a survivor overcoming sexual abuse and has proven to be a compassionate, articulate and impactful spokesperson for all fellow victims fighting for justice. We look forward to working together to share her message and to help bring closure for her and all other sex abuse victims that have had the courage to come forward."

Teresa Lancaster is an attorney and vocal advocate for victims of sexual abuse. She is known for her story being featured in The Keepers, the seven-part documentary on Netflix, which examines decades old sexual abuse cases in Maryland within the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Lancaster was the second sexual assault victim to come forward against the Archdiocese of Baltimore for sexual abuse she suffered from a priest while a student at Archbishop Keough High School in the 1970s.

Later in life, Lancaster received her bachelor's degree in Social Work from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and worked as a social work intern at the Baltimore Public Defender's Office in the Juvenile Division where she advocated for juvenile offenders. She later graduated from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and dedicated herself to representing survivors of child sexual abuse seeking justice. As an advocate, Lancaster also worked for years to help pass the bill in the Maryland General Assembly to eliminate the statute of limitations to file lawsuits against alleged sexual abusers across the state.

On April 11, 2023, the Maryland Child Victims Act of 2023 was passed to eliminate the statute of limitations for adult survivors of sexual abuse to bring forth civil lawsuits against their alleged abusers. The new law will take effect on October 1, 2023.

About Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A.

Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. has been fighting for patients' rights as a leading medical malpractice law firm since 1984. Additionally, the firm is a recognized leader in sexual abuse cases as well as class action and mass tort litigation. Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. has offices in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Its lawyers are licensed to practice in Maryland and the District of Columbia, and they have been specially admitted on a case-by-case basis by courts in Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, North Carolina, West Virginia and other states. On special motion and with approval of courts elsewhere, the firm's lawyers are available to participate in cases throughout the United States. To learn more, visit: sfspa.com.

