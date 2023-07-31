Seawolf Water Resources Announces Expanded Produced Water Management and Recycling Capabilities

MIDLAND, Texas, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seawolf Water Resources, LP ("Seawolf"), a leading Permian water midstream provider, announces the completion of its produced water takeaway, disposal and recycling system in the stateline region of the Delaware Basin. Seawolf's recently completed Independence Pipeline and Waterfowl produced water recycling and disposal facilities will initially manage 150,000 barrels per day and are now serving some of the largest E&P operators in the Permian Basin under long-term contracts.

"Seawolf has been working towards this goal for some time, and the completion of this phase of our infrastructure expansion represents a major accomplishment for our team and for our E&P partners." said Tim McWilliams, Seawolf's Chief Executive Officer. "We're thrilled to offer sustainable and effective solutions that will help our clients achieve their strategic goals, and we're excited to continue to expand these offerings in the coming months."

Seawolf is capitalized by a sustainability-linked term loan from a syndicate led by Riverstone Credit Partners LLC, meant to provide Seawolf with additional liquidity to expand its produced water handling and recycling infrastructure for recently signed long-term contracts.

About Seawolf Water Resources, LP

Seawolf, founded in 2018, is a Midland-based water midstream provider operating primarily in the stateline region of the Delaware Basin. Seawolf partners with some of the largest E&Ps and private landowners in the region to deliver full cycle water management solutions underpinned in midstream principles. For more information on Seawolf and its services, please visit www.seawolfwater.com.

