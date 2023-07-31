WiMi Hologram Cloud Developed Algorithm of Nonlinear Optical Holography

BEIJING, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that an algorithm of nonlinear optical holography was developed. This is an algorithm that uses nonlinear optical effects to reconstruct a holographic image of an object. The laser beam is modulated using nonlinear optical materials to encode information about the object under test into an optical interference pattern, and then this interference pattern is recorded and processed using holography. In this process, the optical interference pattern has spatial and temporal features of high complexity, which can be used to realize nonlinear interactions between photons through the use of nonlinear optical effects (e.g., optical phase conjugation effects) to achieve the three-dimensional reconstruction of the object. It utilizes the nonlinear properties of light in optics to realize the processing and conversion of optical signals, and has the advantages of high resolution, no damage, and fast reconstruction.

This algorithm developed by WiMi is to use the characteristics of nonlinear optical materials to realize the self-modulation of light waves, self-frequency conversion and other processing, through holographic technology recorded light field information can provide richer optical information, to achieve better holographic image reconstruction effect. The laser beam and the reference beam are first constructed, and they are interfered with through the nonlinear crystal. In the interference region, the modulation of parameters such as refractive index, absorption, and refraction angle of the material that will be self-modulated is generated, and to obtain the hologram, the phase modulation of the signal beam is required. During the propagation of the laser wave in the material, the frequency of the wave changes due to the presence of nonlinear effects, forming a new non-planar wave called a differential frequency wave. The differential frequency wave is then recorded by holographic technology, and the corresponding data processing and reconstruction are carried out to obtain the hologram image of the original information. Finally, the desired image is obtained by processing the hologram.

Compared with traditional holographic algorithms, this technology can realize a variety of nonlinear optical effects, eliminate interference fringes and noise in traditional holographic technology, improve image clarity and signal-to-noise ratio, and obtain higher holographic imaging quality and resolution. It can also realize real-time imaging by adjusting the control factors such as laser power and material parameters, and can realize image modulation and enhancement by controlling different optical parameters, which improves the flexibility and applicability, and has higher practical value of application.

With the rapid development of computer technology and optical technology, WiMi's algorithm will also be continuously improved and enhanced, and its scope of application will be further expanded. It is foreseeable that the holographic algorithm will play an important role in the fields of medical imaging, education, entertainment, etc. At the same time, it will be one of the directions of future development of optical technology, which can provide important technical support for scientific research and industrial manufacturing.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

